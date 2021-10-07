As the seasons change and temperatures cool, we cozy up indoors more and more, enjoying the warmth our homes provide. And we’re not alone.
Rodents and insects are also on the hunt for suitable shelter to ride out the long winter months. You can hear them scrambling around in the walls and attic, leaving behind a trail of damage and destruction. These unwelcome guests are more than just a tiny nuisance.
Jeff Traynor is co-owner of Monadnock Pest & Wildlife Services of Peterborough, serving the Monadnock Region and southern New Hampshire. He and business partner Lynn Cohen have more than 30 years of combined experience in the field of pest and wildlife control services. They opened their business together this past January.
This time of year, he says, they’re seeing the mosquito, ant, and yellowjacket treatment requests slow and wind down, as the nights cool off and other fall invaders begin to harbor indoors. Ladybugs, stink bugs, paper wasps, and cluster flies are a few of the insects you may find seeking entry to your home this time of year.
Treating structural gaps, utilizing a high-test repellant, and caulking, sealing or installing insect-proof screens where necessary can reduce entry points for these winged invaders.
Of course, rodents are also of concern for homeowners as temperatures cool, although Traynor cautions customers against believing rodent control is strictly a fall/winter problem.
“Most are year-round,” he explained. “The house mouse is always in the house, although the pressure will increase in the cooler months when food supplies are depleted. It’s risk versus reward and they’ll take bigger risks to find food and get inside the house.”
Exclusion, he says, is the number one tool for rodent control. The problem can be reduced using baiting, rodenticide, and traps, but the key is in sealing up the gaps and reducing entry in the first place for most effective results. Mice can squeeze through holes the size of a quarter-inch to half-inch, so inspecting building perimeters and locating entry is vital.
“They leave behind sebum trails made up of grease, urine and pheromones.,” he said. “It’s like setting up Route 93 for others to follow.”
Some of the most common areas for homeowners to inspect are their garage doors, where rodents can chew away seals and weather-stripping materials, and where the utility lines run into the house. Another area of concern is under decks where the deck meets the home or beneath stairways.
Rodents are a prey species, he pointed out, and they want to feel sheltered and protected, such as by decks, where they can then chew through sill plates to gain access to the home. Mice are also excellent climbers, he said, and he’s found many homes where they gained access on the roof through the chimney.
“I alway say pest control is 3-D,” Traynor added, emphasizing the need for homeowners to examine their home in its entirety for entry points.
For car owners struggling to evict mice from their vehicles, he said, the issue is dependent on where the car is parked and whether you can control the environment, such as reducing entry points to the garage. Outdoors is more of a challenge, and generally becomes more of an issue when there is an overabundance of food to support the population. RVs, air conditioning units, and generators can also become a cozy refuge.
Traynor said he encourages car owners to contact the manufacturer to see if there are entry points that can be sealed up as his company can’t help with vehicle invasions.
Other rodent repellents, such as peppermint oil and cedarwood oil or dryer sheets, can sometimes be effective in cars, he said, if they are refreshed often. As mice are neophobic, these methods may work for a while, until the mice acclimate to the scents, he said.
“I tell customers to tread lightly,” Traynor said. “They may work in the short-term, but they’re individually based with limited success. I’ve had dryer sheets work well in a tractor, until they began to use them as nesting material.”
Where does Traynor see the rodent populations going this winter? He says we’re currently riding the abundance wave in terms of food. Although we’re not at peak yet, the acorn mass has been fantastic and the wave has not subsided--his requests for rodent services have been steady through the year.
There is a cyclical ebb and flow that can rely somewhat on the predator population, too. The type of winter we have will also play a huge role, he says. A cold winter with limited snow will keep the population low, as snow acts as an insulator.
Another pest whose population will be determined by the snow levels are ticks. Fall is the peak breeding season for ticks and now can be the most important time to seek out treatment services for your yard. A heavy snow can insulate the ground more and increase survival.
As a final takeaway, Traynor emphasized the importance of homeowners’ being diligent in removing food sources when it comes to rodent control. Clean up chicken feed and store birdseed or dog and cat food in metal containers, he advised. A tenacious rodent can chew right through a heavy-duty plastic tote if it’s hungry.
In the kitchen or pantry, similar storage measures can help, although Traynor said sealing up the points of entry into the kitchen is the most important step to take to keep rodents out of living spaces.
“They are a public health concern and do carry diseases,” he added.
For more information about the services offered by Monadnock Pest & Wildlife Services, visit monadnockpest.com.