Soul Emporium Brings Services Online

Atime of great uncertainty like the one we are all living in is a time of great anxiety. Thankfully, there are ways we can find clarity in the midst of chaos, according to a local psychic medium.
“Fear makes us ungrounded; it affects the root chakra,” said Brandie Wells, also known as the Compassionate Clairvoyant, owner of Soul Emporium in Keene. “I’m channeling messages of guidance, love and light people need right now.”
Wells normally provides Time Link Readings, a style of connecting to the spirit realm called Channeled Automatic Writing, to her clients in-person – it’s one of many services she offers as owner of Soul Emporium. Right now, however, because the governor issued a statewide mandate that people stay home except to conduct essential business, Wells is unable to meet face-to-face. But she is continuing to offer her services remotely via phone, or online via Skype, Zoom or Messenger.
Wells refers to herself as a conduit between the earth and angelic realms, bringing messages (she calls them “psychic downloads”) from past loved ones, ancestors, deities, guardian angels, spirit guides and pets. She brings these messages to light the way through clairvoyant wisdom, medical intuition, mediumship and intuitive communication.
There is a misconception, Wells explained, that a psychic can only connect with someone in-person – in her case, this is in the sacred space she’s created to meet with clients at her retail store, Soul Emporium on Keene’s Main Street.
“Energy is everywhere,” she said. “I connect better remotely because I don’t have the distraction of [a person’s] presence. For a medium who does channeling work, like I do, as a clairvoyant, I’m tuning into an energy body. When I have a direct line to someone through the phone or internet, it’s a very powerful connection.”
Wells creates a sacred space by setting a scene and creating a grounded, clear open area together with her client. She normally starts her readings with a mini guided meditation.
“It helps people ground and center,” she said. “That alone shifts someone’s energy.”
Wells noted that her goal is to help release the burden of experience.
“Anger, sadness – all of those human, ego-bound experiences – if you’re carrying that weight, it does not serve you,” Well said. “Anxiety is the telltale sign of a root chakra that is not anchored – food, shelter and safety is the foundation of us as beings. Anytime we don’t feel safe, say for instance, our finances aren’t secure, it ungrounds us.”
Danielle Perry, who recently experienced a remote reading with Wells along with her mother, Christine, was a skeptic, of both the process of a psychic reading itself and of Wells’ ability to do so remotely. During the group session, however, Wells was able to help mother and daughter connect with a loved one who had passed.
“After the reading we felt better. It gave a little insight,” Perry said. “[Wells] was personable and made us feel comfortable. It put our minds at ease, and we got a lot off our chest. A weight was lifted. It was well worth it.”
Todd Nolan was also a bit of a skeptic, even after his remote reading with Wells. But with her guidance, he was able to make a difficult choice and end a distructive relationship and also connect with a loved one.
“She said I had to cut ties with someone or I wouldn’t find happiness,” he said, adding that Wells told him he would also find love. “I didn’t believe it.”
But he followed her guidance, and to his surprise, she was right.
While these aforementioned clients were new to psychic readings, Wells said her regular clients have sought out her services in recent weeks because they are afraid of what’s happening in the world.
“I’m helping people connect the dots of what can heal, lighten the load, walk in the [divine] light and be at peace on their journey,” she said. “I’m truly honored and humbled to be that person, that messenger, and to know I’m making a difference, It feels really good for me to be able to do that for people.”
Other new remote offerings include Zoom Spirit Circles for four to eight guests, during which every remote attendee receives a message from spirit, as well as remote hypnosis sessions. During hypnosis, Wells helps people transform their lives by breaking negative cycles, re-programming their subconscious mind and manifesting new healthy habits. In addition, she offers past life, life between lives and meet-your-future-self hypnosis.
Wells also recently offered a Saturday Night Psychic Facebook Live event with other spiritualists delivering messages of love, light and inspiration. She provides some more advice for staying clear and grounded during this chaotic time, starting with guided meditation.
“There are videos on YouTube,” she said. “All of it is deep relaxation of the self-conscious mind to reprogram consciousness and you can shift the entire outcome of any situation.”
Wells is creating an entire series of remote guided meditations, too, that she plans to post on her website.
Working with crystals is another helpful tool to ground energy.
“You can use them as talismen,” Wells said. Rose quartz or malachite, for instance, can help heal the heart chakra and remove fear if carried on the left (receiving) side of the body, such as inside a left coat pocket.
Crystals, along with thousands of other high-vibration (metaphysical, local, handmade and fair trade) goods are available for sale from Soul Emporium, which is temporarily available only online, at soulemporium.net. A new offering is a “mystery box,” which is jam-packed with goods – valued at $60 – for $40 (includes free shipping).
For more information about Zoom Spirit Circles, email Wells at BrandieMedium@gmail.com. To book a Time Link Reading or remote hypnosis session, visit BrandieWells.com. Find Soul Emporium and Brandie Wells on Facebook.