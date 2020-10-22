It’s Halloween season, so I thought I’d devote a couple of columns to all things macabre in the collecting world. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a horror movie fan. To me, there’s nothing better than sitting on the couch, peering through my hands covering my face as I yell, “Run!” “Look behind you!” “Whoa! That’s gross!” I really like to be scared and caught up in a good thriller. While not a huge fan of just gratuitous violence and carnage, some of that usually comes along with just about any horror film. My all-time favorite is “The Exorcist.” It still scares me even though I’ve seen it multiple times.
As an antiques lover and horror fan, I really like bizarre old medical/scientific equipment. Test tubes and beakers, apothecary bottles that used to be filled with weird medicinals, including “Save the Baby,” or how about some good old hydrochloric acid?
The other day I was perusing Craigslist for a harvest table; I searched the word “table” within 50 miles so I wouldn’t limit it too much. Well, let me tell you, there’s a lot of tables for sale out there. It turns out the word “table” actually was just too broad. Aside from a dining table, think of all the things that are actually considered some type of table. Turntable. Table saw. A table of elements. And wouldn’t you know it, just when I thought I’d seen every possible type of table out there, up pops a most unusual one. It was an embalming table. Big, white enamel tray top with a sunken rim all around to collect fluids. Kind of like an old carving platter with an indented juice rim. Interesting!
Who on earth was going to buy an embalming table? It had a long drain tube that hung down from the bottom. I started wondering what one could possibly do with an old embalming table. You couldn’t really sit at it for dining because it was a tad high and its frame wouldn’t allow great leg room. But maybe a cool potting bench?
I saw an embalming table once when I was checking out an old funeral home a friend and his partner had bought to convert into a coffee shop. The embalming room had all kinds of other weird devices in it too. Just as you walked into the back, non-public space of the building, I came upon a metal coffin, propped up on its end. It was very dusty and had popped open at some point — there were bones tum-bling out of it! That gave me a little jump, as you can imagine, just like a small child’s coffin further back in the building. Luckily, that was still closed. My friend gave me a bunch of old folding wood funeral chairs and whenever I drag them up from the basement to put around a holiday table, I always think of that day I toured the old funeral home.
I typed in “vintage medical” in an eBay search and what a cool variety of things can be found! My search turned up 26,129 results. On the first page alone, I saw lots of surgical tools that included scalpels and bone chisels. All of the brands of each piece listed one offering and their countries of origin. It seems fitting that they’d come from Germany and Sweden… not sure why.
There were lots of vintage and re-pro diagrams of various body parts. Old leather doctor bags… some still filled with their entire kit. You can buy old glass medical syringes in increments of 10 for only $19. Other than a prop for your next film or a neat medical-themed diorama, I can’t imagine these being used for anything less than nefarious. There were also lots of individual book plates that were layers of the human head and you flipped the pages to go deeper and deeper inside the workings of the brain. That was cool!
Finally, a little weird nostalgia for me… there was an old glass Demerol syringe bottle. It brought me back to when I was 14 and in the hospital after being hit by a car. Late one night, Nurse Trudy came into my room where I was all hooked up to this traction apparatus to give me a shot of Demerol in my butt. A highly addictive painkiller, she let me know this would be my last shot of the stuff and they’d be downgrading me to a different kind of medicine. I probably cried until the drug-induced euphoria knocked me out again.
Tune in next week to Pickin’ & Pokin’ for disturbing old photos! Just two days before… H A L L O W E E N!