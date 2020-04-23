- keeneyogacenter.com – offering free online classes including daily stretch, 10-minute meditation, and a 10-minute gentle class
- theyogaspacenh.com – register online for all classes of varying skill level
- Mudita Massage and Wellness – mudita.live – will post online offerings beginning May 1, with a yoga for all and live music event.
Some other virtual spaces of local businesses holding yoga and wellness classes:
