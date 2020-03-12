Somatic Yoga Creates Serenity in Mind, Body

Sharon Laflamme is no stranger to the yogi lifestyle. The Fitzwilliam resident has been a Reiki practitioner for the last 20 years and became certified in Kripalu (“compassion” in Hindu) yoga a decade ago. This particular style of yoga places equal focus on the mind, body and spirit, in addition to the general concept of meditation and breathing.
Currently, Laflamme has been focusing on incorporating a different style of yoga into her already unique routine – somatic gentle yoga. The principles of somatic yoga include integrating the information our bodies tell us within the overall meditation process. In other words, it’s feeling the body, tissues and joints, and understanding those feelings within the yoga routine.
“The body holds messages in the tissue and tension,” Laflamme said. “Letting our own bodies tell us what’s happening helps us to draw a connection between the body and mind.”
Some of these “messages” could include insomnia, anxiety or depression. These kinds of rooted feelings settle in tissues and muscles. Somatic yoga helps to unveil these feelings and issues and bring them to the surface. According to Laflamme, facing these tensions will help the process of overcoming and give us a clearer sense of how we are truly feeling and doing.
Her approach to somatic yoga is a little different than most, in that she coordinates these physical ailments with body, mind and spirit.
“I consider myself a coach and facilitator for people’s overall wellbeing on all levels,” Laflamme said. “The physical, mental, emotional and spiritual aspects all align for our best selves and wellbeing.”
Laflamme has offered yoga classes at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center in Troy for the last four years, and recently began teaching Somatic Informed Gentle Yoga classes there. These classes, held Thursdays beginning March 12 at 6:30 p.m., help attendees reconnect to “the felt sense with PNF (proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation), principles of somatic experiencing and exercising awareness with intentional focus” to “build strength, mobility and alignment.”
“There is no experience needed,” Laflamme said. “I verbalize almost every step of the way, so you definitely don’t have to know terminology. All I ask is that you keep within the limits of your own body.”
A lot of her clients have been growing with her throughout her yogi career, she said, helping her flourish and learn as much as she has helped them. Her ultimate goal is to become certified as a Somatic Experiencing Practitioner, focusing on trauma resolution with her clients.
“I’ve been working with clients one on one, offering personal sessions for people with PTSD and addiction,” Laflamme said. “It’s such a natural part of my work now. This is definitely the direction I’d like to take my career. People who know me and work with me know that my true passion is trauma, and I’m on my way to becoming a trauma resolution therapist.”
In addition to practicing and teaching yoga, Laflamme is a functional medicine advocate and affiliate with two companies, a publisher for meditations on the Insight Timer app and website, and a mental health advocate on Twitter, spending her free time on the app helping others.
For more information about the Somatic Informed Gentle Yoga classes and other offerings, contact Laflamme at (603) 674 3565, coreconsiousyoga@gmail.com, or at facebook.com/serenityforlife.