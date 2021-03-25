Soil Health Matters

As concern grows in the U.S. and Europe over the climate impacts of beef production, plant-based diets are gaining ground.
In fact, plant-based eating is on the rise globally, and the market is expected to surpass $35 billion (USD) by 2024, according to AG Daily. Recent data shows 70 percent of the world’s population are eating less meat (veganism specifically hit an all-time high in 2020), and since 2010, the number of new vegan products available has increased by over 250 percent. Countries whose cuisine traditionally is greatly meat- and dairy-based are seeing a big rise in veganism.
Also fueling this trend is growing consumer demand for transparency and knowing precisely where their food has come from and how it was cultivated, directly back to the farm of origin.
The small farms in the Monadnock Region certainly are not part of big industrial agriculture, but by the nature of their farming methods, they are ready to meet this increasing demand for healthy, fresh produce. For many farms in the area, it’s all about creating and maintaining soil health to ensure food security.
This is the hallmark of the work of Logan Hailey, one half of the duo known as Ramblin’ Farmers alongside husband, Cheezy. The couple are freelance organic farmers who work on diversified small farms throughout North America, traveling and living in a self-built “skoolie” (school bus) tiny home. They spent this fall at Stonewall Farm (their first farming gig in the Northeast) and are returning for the 2021 season.
They were hired because they align with the Keene farm’s mission of teaching and demonstrating regenerative farming, which, by definition, builds and improves soil. This means growing food with farming practices beyond sustainable organic farming that revitalize degraded soil, increase biodiversity, improve watersheds, and sequester atmospheric carbon to combat climate change. By mimicking natural ecosystems, regenerative farm systems cultivate resilience for our bodies and food systems.
“You’re actively improving the soil,” said Hailey, who also noted she’s noticed the demand overall for local, organic (and nutrient-dense) produce is the highest it’s ever been.
The couple, who have worked on some of the first regenerative and market garden farms in this country, was hired to manage Stonewall Farm’s market garden CSA, implement infrastructure improvements, and develop new farmer incubator programs.
Hailey also said that a shift to commodity plant-based agriculture could in fact be degenerating the land.
“There’s a dust bowl happening all over the world right now — we’re losing four soccer fields of soil every minute to erosion and degradation,” she said. “It goes back to tillage, erosion and degradation of the soil and ecosystem if you’re not returning organic matter [to the soil].”
Tillage (digging, turning and stirring soil by mechanical means) releases carbon into the atmosphere.
“It degrades organic matter and makes the soil less bio-rich,” Hailey said. “It disrupts fungi, bacteria and other beneficial organisms.”
She and her husband practice no-till farming methods that return that organic matter to the earth. All of the vegetables and berries they grow are not only certified organic but regeneratively grown in permanent, no-till beds. They experiment with mulching systems, cover crop mixes and herbicide-free termination methods, and equipment such as the roller crimper and flail mower — tools that also minimally disrupt the soil’s ecosystem.
They also incorporate and test various conservation plantings in our fields such as wildflower patches, insectary strips, hedgerows, and beetle banks to provide habitat for beneficial insects and pollinators and to manage pests that damage crops.
“When thinking of growing crops and plants, if you’re not talking about the soils plants are grown in, what are we talking about?” Hailey said. “We’re trying to mimic ecology and grow healthy plants that can nurture people.”
Frank Hunter and his wife, Kim Peavey, have owned and operated Hillside Springs Farm in Westmoreland for 18 years. Hunter, 51, who has farmed most of his life, uses Belgian draft horses to plow, spread compost, make beds and cultivate the garden. The horses keep the pastures on the 55-acre farm nicely grazed and provide valuable manure for composting.
The couple farms on about three acres, growing about 100 varieties of vegetables (including many heirloom varieties), herbs and flowers for the CSA. The farm is not certified organic, although they follow organic practices (no chemical pesticides, fungicides or fertilizers)
Like the Ramblin’ Farmers, the basis of farming at Hillside Acres has always been improving soil health. They practice biodynamic farming, an approach practiced worldwide for more than 90 years that considers the farm as a living organism connected to rhythmic cycles of the sun, moon and other planets.
Though not certified, Hunter and Peavey follow all biodynamic and organic farming practices and keep current with research, regulations and recommendations as members of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire, the Biodynamic Farming and Gardening Association, and the Cornucopia Institute.
In addition to using a heated greenhouse to start their own seeds and grow transplants, they also have three unheated greenhouses, which increase productivity, provide protection from weather, bugs and diseases, and extend the harvest season. Every year, they apply cover crops and 10 to 20 tons of farm-made compost per acre to keep farm soils healthy and productive; and they use row cover as well as certified biodynamic and organic sprays when necessary for bugs or blights. Plowing adds organic matter and nitrogen back into the soil.
Hunter believes the future landscape of farming will continue to be dependent on transparency, not on industrial agriculture.
“The CSA model is based on the direct relationship between the person growing the food and the people eating it,” he said. “It’s about having that honest relationship.”