It’s safe to say that the new decade has brought some hectic changes to communities everywhere. With COVID-19 quarantine and social distancing mandates still in full effect and April around the corner, it is tricky to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Luckily, warm weather is within arm’s reach, and the outdoor opportunities are about to be endless here in New Hampshire. Theaters and schools might be closed down, but the outdoors will always be open for adventure.
Local experienced mountaineer Tom Sintros has a hike for everyone. An Alstead resident and avid outdoorsman, Sintros is currently serving as co- chair of the New Hampshire Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) Mountaineering Committee. As co-chair, he works with funding, budgets and executive committee functions, as well as leading rock climbing and ice climbing clinics. He has taught climbing safety to all age, typically with high school and volunteer staff.
In addition to his AMC position, Sintros is also the president of the Monadnock Climbers Association (MCA) in Keene – one of three local climbing associations in the Granite State. The MCA is a non-profit volunteer organization that focuses on conserving the environment in southwest New Hampshire by forming strong relationships with local landowners, conservation groups and advocacy groups, as well as state and local governments.
When hiking anywhere in New England this time of year, it is not uncommon to come across unexpected ice on the trails. Sintros recommends grabbing a pair of spikes before venturing too far into the woods. It is important to be mindful of the fact that hospitals are at full capacity right now, and citizens should avoid trips to one at all costs.
“The last thing we want to do is clog up the hospital with unnecessary ER trips,” Sintros said. “Certain hiking areas can be dangerous around here, especially during the springtime.”
Experts urge hikers to make sure to choose trails that are below their average skill level, just to solidify the safety and prevent risk of taking a trip to the hospital. Not overexerting during this time will not only prevent serious injuries, but it frees up medical professionals so they can fully focus on the serious global pandemic at hand.
“If one chooses to try any one of these places and when they arrive and there are lots of cars, try a different place,” Sintros said. “Simple sensitivity to ‘crowds’ should always be considered.”
Luckily for Monadnock region adventurers, the area is abundant with miles of trails for people of all different skill levels. Keene is an especially prevalent spot, with many of the trailheads starting there and extending to the surrounding towns.
Sintros noted that Keene’s Otter Brook Reservoir is a great place to start. There’s a good chance this will be a hot spot for locals, he said, but visiting the area when it’s not too crowded will absolutely not disappoint. As of late, Otter Brook Lake and the Surry Lake trails and dispersed recreation remains open; however, the parks have been closed indefinitely for the 2020 season. The trail around the lakes are relatively flat and dog friendly.
Goose Pond is another great area for a leisurely stroll or casual mountain biking. The two-mile loop around the pond is open year-round, it’s dog friendly and reasonably easy for any skill level. From there, the Goose Pond Forest extends over to Drummer Hill, encompassing about 20 miles of moderate to advanced trails that are excellent for mountain biking, hiking, running, snowshoeing and skiing. Again, there’s a good chance the locals will be actively utilizing this area with all of the current down time, but the trails are relatively maintained and marked, making it a great option when it is not busy.
Sintros is a huge advocator for the countless rail trails around the greater Keene area as well.
Rail trails are versatile public paths that had previously served as railroad corridors. These trails can normally accommodate walkers, bikers, wheelchairs, inline skaters, cross-country skiers and horseback riders. The Cheshire Recreational Rail Trail stretches 42 miles and runs from Fitzwilliam to North Walpole. Hikers can join in on the trail just west of the Keene Golf Course and decide how far they want to venture along the trail, all while enjoying the views along the way.
These are just a few of the endless trails that encompass the region, but there are several sources for all things trail related, such as the Harris Center in Hancock and the Monadnock Conservancy. The physical centers are both closed during this time, but staff members are still answering phone calls and emails, and are encouraging everyone to reach out and ask questions. Members are always happy to share information regarding the local trails, Sintros said. The local AMC regional website is another awesome source to find trails tailored to different skill sets and areas.
In these ambiguous times, it is important to follow the state-mandated protocols, for the sake of everyone’s health and safety. Limiting overexertion, maintaining at least six feet from others and opting for the less-crowded nature walk are just a few of the steps to take when attempting to “flatten the curve” and create a safe and healthy outdoor environment for everyone.
“There are plenty of options,” Sintros said. “Make good choices.”