I really like having the option to just sit out there when the stars are beautifully lit in the sky above,” said Carol Scollans of New Ipswich. Soaking in a hot tub has been an integral part of her lifestyle since she moved to New Hampshire.
But her first foray definitely strayed from the traditional. “It was a cedar hot tub from a company in Washington state that’s called Snorkel,” she said. In 1989, it cost close to $2,000 and was a substantial investment. It came as a kit, which she and her husband constructed themselves on a little platform. “It was about 10 steps from the front door.”
The cedar kept the bacteria down naturally, so there was no need for chemicals. And the wood-fired tub could be heated with the same wood they used to heat their home. According to Scollans, because it took work to keep the tub up to temperature, “It made sense to use it as often as we felt like it.” She and her husband would hop in at any time of day, inviting friends to enjoy when they came to visit. However, it did have its drawbacks.
“During the winter, you’d have to make sure that the tub was always going,” Scollans said. Otherwise, the water would freeze.
It also had to be drained and refilled every two to three months for cleanliness.
“It was about 200 gallons,” Scollans said, “so you’d have to have quite a bit of water.”
In the current drought, that could cause significant trouble, especially for a home with a well. But despite the cons, there was something magical about it.
“It was sort of blissful,” Scollans said. “Even though it was labor intensive, it was probably the best investment we ever made.”
It remained a central fixture at their home for about 25 years. “Literally, the staves of the hot tub just started to disintegrate,” she described. When it finally gave up the ghost, she purchased a contemporary spa, smartly saving by opting for a floor model. Though the experience isn’t quite as ethereal, it is a lot more convenient. “It’s easier to keep the temperature regulated because you can just turn it up to whatever you want.”
Basic chemicals added weekly keep the water clean, so there’s no need to drain and refill as frequently. However, there are a few things to consider in advance, such as a creating a platform to support the weight, ensuring adequate electricity, and installing a dedicated outlet
“There was preparation I didn’t expect, but it certainly turned out to be worth it,” Scollans said. While her tub offers enjoyment, it’s also a critical element of her self-care routine — in non-pandemic times, she has a long commute to Boston that affects her back and heightens stress. “You can come home after a long day and just jump in the tub and take a half-hour to piece your brain back to together.”
Lately, a lot of locals have been dreaming of doing just that.
“This year’s been a little different,” said Tannah Fletcher of Clearwater Pool & Spa of Keene. “With a lot of people stuck at home, they’re wanting pools and spas.”
Though the store saw a busy summer, it is still well-stocked with spas. “People have actually been coming here because they can get a hot tub,” Fletcher said, noting that numerous other stores have exhausted their inventory as a result of factory disruptions and backorders. The shoppers she works with have a range of reasons behind their interest in tubs.
“A lot of people want all the bells and whistles,” she said. “Other people don’t care because they just want the bubbles,” she explained.
The various spa lines at the store have something to suit either mindset, and everything between. Each brand offers basic, midline and luxury models. Factors such as jet quality and number, warranty length, and built-in entertainment options (sound systems and TVs) all affect pricing.
For those just delving in and wondering whether fall is too late to purchase a tub, Fletcher says, “This time of year is great.” The weather is perfect, and there’s still time before the snow flies. Plus, the hydrotherapy spas offer an excellent remedy for myriad physical issues that crop up as a result of winter activities, including snow shoveling, as well as seasonal sports, like skiing and skating.
“We actually just started carrying a CBD line, and it’s quite inexpensive,” Fletcher said. Clearwater is also known for its selection of spa aromatherapy products, including popular scented salts. In addition, many rely on the store’s chemical alternatives, such as natural enzymes, to use in place of chlorine.
So, if you find yourself dreading the colder seasons ahead, perhaps now is the right time to dip your toe in the water. Whether you’re drawn to a spa that’s rustic, contemporary, therapeutic or just plain fun, it can have a lifestyle impact that lasts.