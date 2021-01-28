So Fresh and So Clean

If you have a pet, you know how it is to clean — you find their fur everywhere… their scents are on surfaces all over the place… they tend to lick everything and inevitably lie around on anything and anywhere you allow them to (and even where you don’t).
It’s important for everyone’s health to keep the house clean; it’s also important to make sure the cleaning itself doesn’t impact everyone’s health, including that of the pets.
As the world continues shifting into a more environmentally conscious, natural way of life, organic foods and beauty products are more popular than ever. Household cleaning products that are non-toxic and filled with natural ingredients are following that lead.
According to the Humane Society of the U.S. (humanesociety.org/news/how-keep-your-pets-safe-around-cleaning-products), cleaning products made from toxic ingredients — namely alcohol, bleach, hydrogen peroxide and basically any chemical compounds that contain the word “phenol” — work well but can just as easily sicken animals including cats and dogs. So, when cleaning, try to keep the pets out of the room, or at least away from freshly cleansed surfaces until they are fully dry. And as with small children, never leave disinfectants unattended where the animal can get to it.
Dr. Barbara Hodges, director of advocacy and outreach for the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, advises people to “think of your pets like young children. “Small amounts of things can really, really hurt them,” she said.
There are an increasing number of cleaning products developed with pet health in mind — non-toxic and made with natural, organic ingredients.
The Dog People (rover.com, a resource for pet owners looking for anything from pet advice to pet sitting services) note that it’s important to use products that are not only non-toxic but compatible with the animals’ habits — when and where they eat, surfaces they’re typically on top of, whether they’re prone to licking a particular surface — as well.
Following an in-home study (rover.com/blog/16-pet-safe-non-toxic-cleaners-love), The Dog People recommend some non-toxic cleaners that are just as effective as the traditional products filled with chemicals. Among them:
Bean & Lily Pet-Safe Floor Cleaner — This features a plant-based formula that’s safe for all hard floors. “It’s gentle on skin and paws, and safe enough to withstand all the licking and crumb cleanup that happens in a pet-friendly home.”
Eco-Me Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner — A pet-safe cleaning product that breaks down dirt, grime and grease, it doesn’t include harmful chemicals or toxins such as sulfates and bleach.
Puracy Carpet and Upholstery Shampoo — This features a plant-derived formula developed by a team of doctors, according to its product description, making it safe for pets and household surfaces alike.
Clean & Green Pet-Safe Carpet Cleaner — It’s harmless around pets and humans, and environmentally safe too. This cleaner doesn’t include bleach, ammonia, dyes, phosphates, fragrances or other petrochemicals. Instead, it touts “naturally derived and biodegradable ingredients [that] include purified water, cane sugar derivatives, hydrated cellulose and a blend of botanicals.”
Biokleen Bac-Out Stain and Odor Remover — This product is made from a blend of live enzyme cultures, citrus extracts and plant-based surfactants. There are no toxins or additives of any kind, making it more than safe around pets.
Better Life Natural All-Purpose Cleaner — An unscented, all-purpose cleaner, it can be applied to both hard surfaces and soft upholstery. “It’s derived entirely from plants” such as corn and coconuts as well as soap bark.
These are just a few of the many non-toxic, natural cleaning products now on the market. With just a little research, and with your pet’s health in mind, you can definitely start creating a safe, healthy home for every person and every furry friend inside.