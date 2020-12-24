Snowmobilers… Start Your Engines!

The snow has finally arrived! Do you know what that means? Snowmobile season has officially started, and it’s time to hit the trails.
New Hampshire snowmobile trails opened for business on Dec. 15. The weather now is certainly in our favor. Not every trail may be ready yet, and the lakes certainly aren’t solid enough for sled travel, but the season is off to a great start.
With well over 20,000 miles of trails, New England is a great place to have a snowmobile adventure. New Hampshire alone has more than 6,000 miles of snowmobile trails. Most of these are maintained by the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, which was founded in 1969. This association consists of independently incorporated snowmobile clubs, all working together to provide education, promote safety and help grow the family-friendly sport of snowmobiling.
Local clubs within this association are the ones providing most of the trail maintenance, along with private landowners. Among the clubs is the Monadnock Sno-Moles, a snowmobile group based in Southern New Hampshire. They maintain over 80 miles of trails throughout the Monadnock Region, including Jaffrey, Rindge, New Ipswich, Fitzwilliam and Troy. This volunteer-based club maintains and grooms these trails with the help of volunteers and local landowners.
As the largest club in Southern New Hampshire, the Sno-Moles holds monthly meetings, trail clearing events, fundraisers, snowmobile events and more. Membership dues are a large contributor in the ability to maintain these local trails, and not just for the winter season… the trails are also used by other outdoor enthusiasts throughout the year. And, while Monadnock Sno-Moles do a lot of grooming of the trails in the winter, they also spend a good portion of their time in the warmer months clearing brush and debris from the trails.
The club’s mission is to promote a safe environment for the enjoyment of snowmobiling in the region. Memberships for the Sno-Moles are $30.
All snowmobiles must be registered in the state of New Hampshire if driving them anywhere other than one’s own land. This includes any frozen body of water such as a pond or a lake. No registration is required for youth snowmobiles if the operator is under 12 years old and accompanied by a properly licensed adult.
State registrations this year are $99 for snowmobile club members and $129 for non-members. Over 80 percent of snowmobile registration fees go to the Bureau of Trails, which in turn provides aid to local clubs for maintenance, equipment and other operations. A big expense for the Monadnock Sno-Moles is fuel and equipment maintenance.
Along with trail maintenance, local support, events and snowmobiling tips, the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association has a digital trail map available to all. There are two versions, one for online use and another via a mobile app. The digital trail maps are similar to any GPS navigation system.
The online version is completely free to use and is available at nhsa.evtrails.com/#. The NH Snowmobile Trails 2021 app is available for Android in the Google Play Store and for iOS in the Apple Store for a one-time fee. With this app, you can plan your next trip, save itineraries for future adventures and even use it to share trips or routes with your friends and family.
Maps of New Hampshire snowmobile trails are available to purchase at most places where you can register your snowmobile. It’s always a good idea to have a backup in case cell service is not available, or a phone battery dies.
For more information about local snowmobile trails, where to register your machine, or how to become a member or volunteer with the Monadnock Sno-Moles, visit snomoles.org, or email club@snomoles.org. You can also find out more information about statewide snowmobiling, rules and regulations from the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association at nhsa.com.