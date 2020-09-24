Small Batch Spices to Please the Palate

Two years ago, Korey Snow and Kim Homoleski of Monadnock Oil & Vinegar started an additional venture, when they became the owners of Attar Herbs & Spices.
“It’s been fun,” Snow said. “We just feel like there’s a perfect pairing.”
Attar came with a whole lot of history, too… more than 50 years’ worth, in fact. Though it has found a new home, the traditions behind it — small batches, unrivaled freshness, big flavor — remain at the forefront.
In-store, herbs, spices, essential oils and fragrances are offered under the name New Hampshire Herb and Spice Company, which has launched some clear favorites.
“We have a Monadnock Maple BBQ blend. That’s by far our best seller,” Snow said, noting that close behind is the Thai Ginger Citrus blend. “That one is extremely popular as well.”
Though customers may have their top picks, he revealed his “ultimate favorite” is the Salmon Falls River Rub. No matter the blend, the herbs and spices align beautifully with the 70-plus types of extra virgin olive oils, infused & fused olive oils, and Balsamic vinegars also offered at Snow’s shops.
Customers run the gamut, from home cooks to professional chefs. “The one thing that really surprises me is how many young kids we see,” Snow said. He often welcomes shoppers 10 or even younger, dragging their parents in to show them this amazing side of cooking. But after working with local non-profit, The Cornucopia Project, which specializes in educating children, families and the greater community about healthy foods and eating, Snow said it makes sense that so many kids are interested.
Since the start of the pandemic, he’s seen the emphasis on local food explode. Farm stand sales put a heavy but welcome demand on his business all summer long.
“We were having all we could do to keep up with them,” he said.
Now, with restaurants reopening more fully, demand is only increasing. That’s why Snow is thrilled about his business’s new, second location in Amherst.
“Now we actually have the elbow room to start growing Attar,” he said.
Attar Herbs & Spices remains the name of the wholesale and online side of the business. The new space in Amherst will allow for its continued growth, providing room for automation, such as machines to assist with packing. But don’t be fooled. Despite plans to scale Attar, the core of the business remains the same.
“That’s kind of our main mission statement, just being as fresh as possible,” Snow said.
He and his crew literally drive to New Jersey and back to pick up pallets of herbs straight from the port. After that, it’s a game of speed.
“As soon as you grind the spices and start messing with them, they’re losing their essential oils,” according to Snow, which is why he focuses on small batches that rotate through quickly. And the only thing inside is herbs.
Read the label on a typical spice bottle, and you’ll find preservatives, fillers, etc. “When you read our label,” Snow said, “it’s just spices.”
To find your favorite blend, drop by Monadnock Oil & Vinegar and New Hampshire Herb & Spice Company at 43 Grove St. in Peterborough, or at the Six Mile Square on 114 Route 101A in Amherst. You can also browse and order online at attarherbs.com.