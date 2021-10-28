Animal shelters across the Northeast are seeing an increase in their small animal populations. We suspect that the pandemic may be the reason for the recent spike in surrenders. The pandemic saw a lot of people at home seeking out comfort in many ways. One of those ways was to bring home a new furry or feathered friend. Unfortunately for many small animals, often requirements were not properly met, and the time spent in these homes was short. In fact, MHS has seen a surge in surrenders of small animals over the past few months.
When someone brings a companion animal home, a fair amount of research needs to be done before making the decision. Each different type of animal requires a basic knowledge for their best care. The shelter team at MHS is here to help those in the community with researching small animal adoption, and in making the best decision. The small animal department at MHS has a multitude of species that includes rabbits, Guinea Pigs, rats, mice and various types of birds. Occasionally, we will see ferrets, chinchillas, degus, hedgehogs, hamsters, gerbils and very rarely sugar gliders.
In this article, we’d like to highlight one of the most popular small animal adoptions as an example of specific care that is needed. This small animal is the rabbit. Rabbits require a bit more work and knowledge than even a cat or dog. Understanding the needs of a rabbit may help you and your family make a more informed decision about bringing one (or two) home to join your family. Most adopters understand the basics: grain pellets, a cage, and water bottle, but what else do they need? If we were to dive in further and get into what it truly takes to keep these furry little friends happy, many of you would be surprised at the level of time, commitment, space and supplies that are needed.
In short: daily hay changes, fresh fruits and veggies, wood chews/sticks for their teeth, socialization, at least an hour of free roam time, a house to hide/sleep in, and a cage big enough for them to stand up right or stretch out fully while also accommodating all their equipment and environment needs. Also, important to note is that rabbits are extremely social creatures, and so we recommend that rabbits are adopted in pairs. This, of course, means double the space and daily care requirements, and a very devoted owner that can spend several hours with each rabbit daily. But – the rewards are worth it if you can make the commitment!
In addition to their daily needs, there are other considerations such as medical care – which is an important responsibility that many new rabbit owners are unaware of. Rabbits like all companion pets need veterinary care – a “species specific” veterinarian is recommended where they receive at least a basic exam. Further care, such as spaying or neutering, is recommended as well. Rabbits can also need emergency vet care - from obstructions for non-food related ingested items, to tooth care, or antibiotics for upper respiratory infections. Vet care is an important and sometimes unavoidable part of owning a rabbit, but it’s good to know ahead of time to avoid the stress and frustration when medical situations arise.
At MHS, we work hard to help our adopters understand the commitment they are taking on when they bring a small animal into their family, and the specific care each one needs. Animals are separated by gender and often adopted out as pairs to help the animals with their comfort and socialization. The counselors review a detailed profile that is written for each animal or set of animals. The profile outlines the animal’s personality, best possible living scenario, restrictions, and medical concerns if applicable. Minimum requirements of each animal and the level of commitment each animal requires is reviewed in depth and a “meet and greet” is planned before any adoption is finalized.
An information packet of species-specific information outlining basic care, feeding, and housing guidelines is sent home with every adopter and adopters are encouraged to call and speak with counselors if questions or problems should arise shortly after adopting. Our goal is to have a great success rate for the small animals adopted at MHS, and we take the time to train our counselors and inform our adopters as much as possible to meet that goal.
As we continue to serve our community and offer a safe haven to homeless animals, we plan to be a trusted resource to those who truly wish to better the life of a small animal. While we currently have a great deal of small animals in our care (and more coming in daily) we know that the matches being made and the level of commitment we are seeing from our adopters is genuine. We will support them with the best information and tools to necessary to provide the best care for their new family member.
There are so many small animals that need a loving, responsible home, and we hope you’ll consider adopting one! We’re here to help you with your decision and give you the information you need.
For more information about adopting a small animal, and to check out those that are available, please visit our website: www.monadnockhumanesociety.org