Sleigh Rides at Silver Ranch

Nothing says winter and the holidays quite like a sleigh ride through a beautiful, snowy landscape. At Silver Ranch Stables in Jaffrey, they can make it happen.
The ranch offers sleigh rides as long as there’s enough snow on the ground. Drawn by two horses, the sleigh — which seats about 15 — spends about an hour traveling through open space and woods.
“It’s just a great way to get out with friends and family,” said Rachel Sawyer Hennessy, the ranch’s stable manager and one of its owners. “Kids have a blast. Adults have a blast. ... It’s a good way to get into nature, because when we’re in the open, you’re still not seeing vehicles and houses, and then in the woods, it’s just quiet and nice. A nice way to connect with family and the outdoors.”
The ranch actually offers rides year-round, doing hayrides in a wagon when the conditions aren’t right for a sleigh.
“If we don’t have enough snow, we go on the wagons, and if we have enough snow, we go on the sleigh,” Hennessy said. “You can’t even guarantee at Christmastime we’re gonna have enough snow, but we offer the rides no matter what.”
The sleigh rides follow a trail for just over two miles, she said. It starts out in the open before entering the woods, where it stays for about two-thirds of the journey.
“It’s quiet, pine trees, pine needles,” she said. “ ... When there’s fresh snow on the trees, it’s really pretty. The trail is all very private. You’re not going just around a field, you’re not seeing houses and vehicles passing by you.”
Hennessy said it’s an “old-style sleigh,” in which the drivers stand, rather than sit, up front. “That was the way it was way back when, because it kept you warmer,” she said. The horses wear special shoes that grip well on snow and ice, and pads that keep snow from building up underfoot.
Passengers sit in “fluffed-up loose hay” in the sleigh, leaning against the sideboards. (For older people or people with disabilities, solid bales of hay can be put in so they don’t have to sit on the floor, Hennessy noted.) The ranch provides blankets and guests can also bring their own, along with food or drink.
It makes for a comfortable ride, even in colder temperatures, Hennessy said.
“The hay underneath you insulates you from the bottom,” she said. “And then if you put the blankets over you and you’re all kind of shoved in, even if it’s cold out, you don’t really get that cold.”
Groups book their own, private rides, so it’s a gathering of family, friends or colleagues, not strangers, she added. For very large groups, the ranch has a heated hall where half the group can hang out, eat and drink while the other half goes out on the ride.
Hennessy said the busiest time is right around Christmas, when they usually take the horses out two to four times per day.
She said it’s entertaining to chat with all the different groups who come through. You can sometimes spot people “having forced family fun,” she said with a laugh. “They’re not dressed appropriately, they’re cold, they just don’t want to be there.”
But mostly people enjoy themselves. One family has been coming to the ranch every year for 45 years, except last year due to the pandemic, Hennessy said. “And they just have a blast.”