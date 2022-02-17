It was the early to mid 1970’s the winters were long, and the snow seemed so much deeper back then? As kids, my brother and sister and I, along with our neighborhood friends, would spend hours and hours outside building snow-forts, having snowball fights, pond skating and the most fun of all, sledding! We all loved a big snowstorm because that meant school would be closed! My siblings and I all have very fond memories of when our dad would pile us in his turquoise blue ¾ ton 1957 Chevy GMC pickup truck, along with what seemed like all the kids in town, and head to the back dirt roads of Richmond. It would be soon after the snowstorm had stopped and the back roads were the last ones to be plowed. Because they were snow covered, there was no traffic on them... perfect! Especially if that snow covered dirt road was a big long hill like Lang Road. Dad would drop us all off at the top of the hill with our sleds and drive to the bottom, park his truck to block any potential cars that might come along (none ever did) and blow his horn to tell us the coast was clear and come on down!
My brother Fred has a vivid memory of the Traverse Sled we use to fly on! “I remember Roger Carrier Sr. built a traverse sled. One person steered and it could fit 4-6 people behind the pilot. I remember one time sledding where Roger drove, as he usually did, and several kids were piled in the middle and Mr. Tweeton was in the rear. Now, Roger was light and wiry, but Mr. Tweeton was not. When they came flying down the last hill, Roger couldn’t steer the traverse over the bridge at the bottom and it went straight into the snowbank. Obviously, it came to a very abrupt stop and with Mr. Tweeton being in the rear, you can only imagine what happened. No one was seriously injured and I don’t remember who was in the middle but it was a site to behold!”
My sister Christine has the same memory of this time in our past when the back roads of Richmond were almost closed during the wintertime…” most of the homes had summer residents with people who came from the city to relax. The roads were kept half passable so that a fire truck could get in if necessary… I remember more than 6 of us fitting on that traverse sled and it was crazy flying down the hill…at the end, the road forked and you could go left or straight and that road went up a small hill that would naturally slow you down and you would slide down backwards for a short distance and then we’d all go tumbling in every direction! BUT THAT WASNT THE END OF THE FUN! Dad would turn the traverse around and hook a very big thick rope to it then tie it to the back of that old pickup truck. We would all pile on the traverse and our sleds and he would pull us BACK up the hill I think faster than we came down-fishtailing at times!!! It was so much fun…we never had to walk back up…we did this many times until we couldn’t feel our toes anymore and then would head back home with everyone to drink hot chocolate with our red wind-burned faces!”
We didn’t just slide on that hill with the traverse, all of us kids would also bring our “Flexible Flyers.” Those were the old wooden steerable metal runner sleds that you could steer with your feet if you’re sitting up or with your hands if you were brave enough to chance the thrilling ride laying down going head first! Sometimes we would drag our metal runner sleds down to the waterhole and pull a friend around on it as we skated on the ice. The Flexible Flyer became one of the most well-known sleds. It was developed in 1889 by Samuel Leeds Allen who was a Pennsylvania Quaker and loved sledding. They came in different lengths too; the longest was about eight and half feet long. I read that in 1915 an average of 2000 of these sleds sold each day with the smallest one going for $2.50. The old Flexible Flyers are now treasures that you can find in antique shops. About fifteen years ago, our dad repaired all of our old Flexible Flyers and gave them to all the grandchildren as Christmas gifts. Those sleds represent sweet and cherished memories that have now been passed down.
Besides the Flexible Flyer, we also had “flying saucers” those silver aluminum concave circle discs that looked like an upside-down trash can lid. You would sit cross legged with your knees bent and try to twist, turn and spin while flying down the hill! If we had three or four of us to paw at the ground and a local hill, we would drag out the Taboggan (although these seemed to be more of a workout than for enjoyment). I learned that this word Toboggan was originally “Odabaggan” and came from the Algonquin and means sled. The North American Indians made them from birch or tamarack and used the sled or toboggan for transporting their belongings across the snow.
My dad use to tell us stories about when he was a kid growing up in Lewiston, Maine with very little resources, he and his friends would use whatever they could find to enjoy the thrill of a snow covered hill; a shovel, a piece of cardboard or a scrapped metal hood from an old car. There were several famous sled producers in the Northeast. Paris Manufacturing in South Paris, Maine, started in 1861 and produced handmade and hand painted sleds. The company is still in business under the name Paricon. The Auto Wheel Coaster Company in North Tonawanda, New York, got its start in the early 1900’s and claimed to be one of the world’s primary producer of sleds. They made the famous Fleetwing steering sleds and auto wheel coasters and a bobsled.
Sledding has become a celebrated pastime throughout the years. There are several famous movies that include iconic scenes of sledding in their script. Orson Welle’s Citizen Kane and the “Rosebud” sled, as well as Frank Capra’s It’s A Wonderful Life – the sledding seen where George Bailey’s brother Harry slides down a hill on a snow shovel onto the thin ice.
Sledding seems symbolic of an all American way of life for winters in New England. It was and still is simple inexpensive old fashion fun!