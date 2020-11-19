For the group of women who perform every August at Hancock Old Home Days, it’s not about perfection… it’s about sibling bonding.
Synchro Sisters have been wowing summer audiences since 2008. Don’t call what they do synchronized swimming, however.
“It’s a water show,” said three-year Synchro Sisters member, Maryanne Cullinan, in the style of Esther Williams films. “We want it to be a hilarious spectacle. It’s not always synchronized and we’re not always swimming.”
While there’s no competition, the Sisters — today there are about 15 of them — practice every week for several weeks leading up to the performance, which is as long as two musical numbers each year. Their soundtrack has included classic tunes such as The Contours’ “Do You Love Me?” and the more contemporary sounds of such artists as Florence and the Machine.
After practice, they’re known to walk into the local inn in dripping wet outfits, ready to enjoy a cocktail together.
“We talk about our week and our lives,” said the group’s choreographer, Jess Lawlor Codman. “Meeting two hours a week for seven or eight weeks you really get to know people.”
First, the group walks in their signature modest one-piece swimsuits, sarongs and swim caps and throw candy in the Old Home Days parade before hitting Norway Pond for the big show — it has drawn hundreds in some years.
In the 1950s and ‘60s, the ladies of Hancock carried out a similar summer spectacle. In 2008, self-proclaimed Synchro Mother Amy Markus (Hancock’s town librarian) helped renew the tradition, and more recently, handed over the reins. Codman, a member for five years as well as a dance instructor, said it was difficult to not be able to practice and perform this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s like a sisterhood,” she said of the group. “As women to find these ways we all connect and feel a sense of community is more important than ever these days.” She was referring to the pandemic quarantine as well as the digital age in which we live.
“Everyone is on their phones all the time, rushing around,” she said. “It’s great to have this wonderful and supportive group of women.”
For some, especially those who perform regularly, it can be challenging to put on a water show.
“The power of the group gives them that confidence to step outside their comfort zone,” Codman said. “And when they do, it’s exhilarating. It’s just good fun.”
Cullinan, a middle-school science teacher in Antrim and three-year Synchro Sister, loves having an excuse to get together with other adult women and have fun.
“It’s not about our kids, our jobs, being skinnier, smarter or more woke,” she said. “It’s about getting together and having a nice time. We’re all so busy, a lot of times the year goes by and we don’t see each other.”
The group has stories to tell about that annual time spent together, like the time a bald eagle circled over them during their performance and the dress rehearsal they did in the pouring rain (the weather was perfect on performance day).
Occasionally, the Mini-Synchro Sisters performed, consisting of the children of members.
“We work them in at the end. They like to dance and jump around,” Cullinan said. “We’re an open group. People have come and gone over the years.”
These days membership is skewing younger, with Synchro Sisters in their 30s and 40s (prior members were in their 50s and 60s). If it’s the right fit, the group would also take on Synchro “bros.”
“There’s nothing like being a synchronized fish in a small pond,” Cullinan said, adding that although the performance is tongue-in-cheek, it’s still a performance. “We want people to laugh right along with us.”