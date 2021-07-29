Sips, Spirits, and Shrubs

Not much beats a refreshing cocktail on a summer evening. Cool and crisp, sweet or sour, fruity with bubbles -- the options are endlessly enjoyable.
Regrettably, I’m no Tom Cruise-in-Cocktail level mixologist, but a friend and I did get our bartending licenses in Boston during our college days. We spent weeks memorizing recipes and ratios, pouring shots of colored water repetitively into highball and martini glasses.
She never used hers, but I spent a couple of years bartending for the University of Maine events catering department when I transferred north, mostly in the boxes at Alfond Arena. There weren’t too many fancy cocktails requested up there overlooking the ice, but I expertly popped many a sudsy beer bottle.
Alcohol has a fascinating history. And as with most history, it repeats itself. This has been the case of late with shrubs. Shrub cocktails are all the rage these days and it’s easy to understand why.
Not familiar with shrubs? A shrub is a fruit liqueur that was popular in the 17th and 18th centuries. Shrubs are produced through a technique of preserving fruit with vinegar that originated in England and was brought to America by the colonists. Making shrub syrup was a way to extend the lifespan of fruit during times of no refrigeration.
Shrubs are a simple mixture of a 1:1:1 ratio of fruit, sugar, and vinegar. They can be made with a wide variety of fruit, so they’re a perfect recipe for this time of summer when the berries and stone fruit are sweet and plentiful.
The vinegar provides an acidic tartness that complements the sweetened fruit. The other awesome thing is that you can use non-perfect fruit. Seconds from the farmstand and past-their-prime berries work amazingly well for shrubs.
There are both hot and cold methods for making shrubs, I discovered during my research. The recipe I used was one I found online at www.seriouseats.com if you want to read more details and try making your own, but here are the basics for the cold method:
Roughly chop the fruit and cover it with an equal amount of sugar. Let it hang out in the fridge for a couple of days until it gets liquified and then strain it, also scraping the sugar from the bottom into the liquid. Discard the chunks (or you could creatively use them elsewhere). Add an equal amount of vinegar to the liquid, shake, and pop it back into the fridge.
That’s it. Easy-peasy, right? The type of vinegar you use can vary, but what I read suggested red wine, apple cider, or even balsamic. White is not ideal because it’s pretty bland.
So, I wanted to use fruit I already had on-hand to be authentic and tried making my shrub with some black grapes that were wizzling away in the crisper drawer. I also used homemade apple cider vinegar and I went easy on the added sugar. After it was combined, I let it all hang out and chill in the fridge for a day or two, giving it a good shake whenever I opened the fridge to grab something else.
As soon as I took my first slow sip, I was lovestruck. Even as a mocktail, topped off with seltzer, it was delightfully refreshing. I’d most likely add a shot (or two) of vodka if I wanted to partake of an alcoholic shrubs bevvie, but it’s not even necessary.
I’m a fan of acidity and the tang was enjoyable for me, but if you’re not big on sour you may feel differently. Shrubs are subjective it seems and not to everyone’s liking.
The Sentinel’s Assistant Director of Digital & Design, Shay Riley, is also an aficionado of the shrub. She’s made rosemary/grapefruit and blackberry/mint versions that both sound to-die-for delicious -- and it’s almost blackberry season!
I’m eager to try my hand at a few more shrubs recipes -- I definitely want to make a peach shrub (maybe with thyme?), once I can get hold of some past-prime peaches, and I saw another recipe for a beet shrub that sounded intriguing. I adore beets.
Cheers to shrubs!