The Easter Bunny isn’t the only rabbit hopping through the region this spring. The Rabbit Ridge Artisans will be exhibiting their handmade local crafts through May 8 at the Summit Winery in Westmoreland, welcoming shoppers to leisurely peruse their wares while sipping wine and visiting with the artisans.
Participating artisans at this spring exhibit include Nancy Ann Belsky, fiber artist; Judith Bosies of Wicked Glass Art; Tim Campbell of Tim Campbell Art; Carol Corliss of Carol Corliss Fine Art; Beth Ezold of Fernhaven; Donlin Foreman of Horse Hill Studio; Andrea Lorette of Jayelay Jewelers; Jim Lorette of Bunny Boogie; Mary Pellerin of Mary Ellen Angelo Originals; and Thais Frost of Pink Magnolia Flower Studio.
In addition, several of the artisans will also be hosting craft classes as part of the event. Judy Bosies of Wicked Glass Art, at 26 Roxbury Street in Keene, will offer two classes on April 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., where participants will learn how to create a framed spring flower from glass.
After a 40-year career in insurance, Bosies retired in 2019. She opened her Wicked Glass Art studio in January 2021 after previously having a space at the 17Rox Artist Studios where she explored a variety of mediums before falling in love with glass art.
“I gravitated toward the pretty glass and how it looks in a window with light shining through it,” she explained.
She primarily sold her art pieces at local craft fairs, but when COVID-19 shut those events down she moved forward with opening her own studio space. She says she hosted 200 classes in 2021, a number fueled by the feeling of safe distancing that came through booking a private class.
Her classes can range in size from one to 15 participants, but the average is four to six and she does everything from teen birthday parties to adult girls’ nights (BYOB welcome) and office team-building events. Classes last for two hours and while they are family-friendly, Bosies does caution parents that children should be old enough to safely work with the broken glass.
Her studio is open by appointment, mostly based on her class schedule, and while the public can drop-in to view the gallery if she is open, they must book their glass class in advance through the contact information found on her Facebook page. Cost is based on the size of the piece and starts at $20 for a 5-by-7-inch frame.
Bosies sources her broken glass from thrift stores, scooping up the vases, dishes, and old crystal that no one wants for a low price and a renewed life. The glass is broken into pieces and class attendees can either follow templates or not to create beautiful art pieces, incorporating shells or beads if desired.
The broken glass is laid out onto a picture frame where the glass has been glued onto the frame and resin is then poured over the top. After hardening for 24 hours, the final result brings to mind the beauty and transparency of stained glass.
She was new to the Rabbit Ridge Artisans during an event held last Christmas but says she enjoys taking part in the exhibition and sales events with her fellow local artists. She also enjoys traveling to off-site locations to teach classes and leads one class a month at Keene Senior Center.
“People want to buy local,” she said. “There’s a lot of activity and buzz. I enjoy them. ... I get a lot of inspiration from what people make.”
Other classes planned include “Make a Nest Pendant” with Jayelay Jewelers on April 16, “Make Your Own Memory Pillow” with Nancy Ann Belsky on April 30 and Make Your Own Leather Wallet” with Horse Hill Studio on May 1. All classes require advanced registration online at rabbitridgeartisans.square.site.
Summit Winery is at 719 Route 12 in Westmoreland. This event is open to the public through May 8 on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays (except Easter) with ample free parking at the winery. Visit the Rabbit Ridge Artisans Facebook page for exact dates and times. For every $20 spent, shoppers receive one ticket entry for a chance to win a door prize basket, drawn each Sunday. Pickup at the winery is required during their normal business hours.