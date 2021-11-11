Silver Bells and…

The popularity of silver in jewelry ebbs and flows but is generally strong; in flatware, or silverware as I’ve always known tableware, silver has been the top drawer standard for fine dining and holiday celebrations. And, when it comes to serving pieces and home décor, silver always seems to shine bright. With the holidays fast approaching, let’s take a look at the types of silver to look for when you’re buying vintage candlesticks, a water pitcher or a boxed set of flatware.
Sterling silver is 92.5% silver and 7.5% copper, according to a great article, Let’s Talk About Silver at beverlybremer.com. It’s also identified as .925 and typically any sterling produced in the US after 1850 will be marked Sterling or .925 or even show the fraction of 925/1000. At auctions and antique shops, a set of flatware with service for 10 may cost up to $1,000 or more. If that’s a tad out of your antiquing budget, go for a set of candlesticks. You can get a simple yet always tasteful set for as little as $80. I have very few sterling pieces in my home and I’ve never let myself go for the big spend of a full flatware service. For me, I’d rather be thrifty yet get virtually the same effect of the silver glow by buying… silverplate!
Silverplate is a thin coat of fine silver (.999% silver… as pure as you can get) electroplated onto a base metal… usually nickel silver, Brittania metal, copper or brass. Oh, how I do love silverplate. It truly has just as fine a glow or polish to it as sterling but at a tiny fraction of the price. I’ve got a couple boxed sets of silverplate flatware that sits on top of my liquor and wine cabinet for special occasions… turns out this is a mistake and I’ll get back to that in a bit. Now, I’m not one to go for an entire silver tea set on display in my home. Far too fussy looking for me… but, a dramatic silverplate multi-armed candelabra on a table all lit up for a dinner party… absolutely! A simple set of candlesticks for everyday dinners? You bet. I’m always harping on friends that a simple set of burning candles at the dinner table is so easy and yet it adds volumes of atmosphere.
Vintage silverplate is so inexpensive, I’m sometimes perplexed when a shapely water pitcher I’ve polished sits far too long without a buyer at my little Twin Elm Farm antique booth. Maybe I was born a century too late? I’ve got boxes of silverplate just waiting to be polished and put on display for sale. Speaking of polish, let’s get down to business about breaking the myth that silver is too much of a pain to care for. First of all, use it every day. Yes, every day. The more silver is used, whether sterling or silverplate, the less apt it is to get tarnished. I was just reminded of this while researching for this article and it’s a rule I need to live by more. Hey, Michael, haul those sets of flatware down from above the Tanqueray and swirly martini glasses and USE IT! Don’t worry about scratches and slight dings. That’s called patina and that gorgeous sterling set in the closet that still has all the tags and wraps around it because you want to keep the value of this precious gift? It’s still considered pre-owned and its value will be virtually the same as a set used every day.
Ok, let’s talk about polishing. Once in great while, it’s a good idea to polish your silver. The less used, the more apt it will be needing a polish when you do finally decide to use it. There are tons of fine cream polishes that are highly recommended including the famous Wright’s Silver Cream with its Keene, NH origin. There’s also silver cloths that have a silver polish infused in them. Disposable, they’re the easiest of easy and make quick work of bringing back that gorgeous glow. For hard-core tarnish… the kind that has a blue-ish tinge to it likely caused by keeping it in the dishwasher during the heated dry cycle, you’ll probably have to resort to a liquid solvent such as Tan-X. It’s harsh, God knows what kinds of fumes you’ll be sucking into your lungs, but it does work. I’d only recommend using it on less expensive, severely tarnished silverplate.
Other than an occasional polish and frequent use, sudsy dishwater is fine and you should completely dry each piece to avoid spots. Yes, you can put silver, even sterling, in the dishwasher according to the beverlybremer.com article… but not the knives, interestingly enough. The blades of knives are typically stainless steel and can affect the sterling handle if run through your washer. The key is to not use a citrus-based detergent and definitely do not run the heated dry cycle.
So, put a little sparkle in this holiday season with some silver! Amongst glowing candles, silver is enchanting.