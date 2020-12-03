You can easily check everyone off your holiday gift at small businesses in the region.
And there are so many other reasons to shop local, especially this holiday season. At the end of a year dominated by a pandemic, the local economy is dependent on holiday shoppers.
Plaid Friday, the local small business answer to big box stores’ Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving), traditionally marks the start of Christmas gift shopping. It kicked off a weekend of shopping specials, all designed to promote small, locally owned businesses. The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become known as Small Business Saturday, and a new effort this year, Artists Sunday, puts the spotlight on small artisans and craft makers.
Cider Monday — a term coined by Willard Williams, who owns The Toadstool Bookshops in Keene, Peterborough and Nashua — offers a local alternative to Cyber Monday.
The Local Crowd Monadnock, a Keene-based crowdfunding platform that maintains a database of about 400 local businesses, recently launched TLC Monadnock Mercantile (shop.tlcmonadnock.com), a regional online marketplace featuring a diversity of products and services from about 50 locally owned businesses. The virtual store (free to participating businesses) compiles gift ideas, gift cards and restaurant take-out options all in one place.
If you need more incentive to buy local this holiday season, you should know that because small businesses reinvest more of their earnings in the community, you’re giving more to the people who make or produce what you are buying and recirculating money in our local economy to get us through this pandemic.
The last three months of the year normally account for about 50 percent of revenue for the 250 artisans who sell products at the Hannah Grimes Marketplace, located at 42 Main St., #3734, Keene.
The Marketplace has grown to include The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship. The center provides space, tools and connections entrepreneurs need to build strong businesses and thriving local economies. It also offers a co-working space, business incubator, Startup Lab and Radically Rural Summit, as well as Young Professionals’ Network and programs and coaching that support the start and growth of businesses.
The Marketplace offers locally-made products — jewelry, food, wine, kitchenware, glassware, home decor, souvenirs, gifts sets, crafts and more — and, along with other local businesses, is taking extra precautions to keep shoppers and staff safe and healthy through the holidays. In addition to limiting capacity to 10 shoppers at a time and requiring masks and social distancing, the Marketplace is also extending its hours through Christmas.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Sunday, when the store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hannah Grimes Marketplace also offers shopping via FaceTime (by appointment), along with online shopping on its website (hannahgrimesmarketplace.com). Shipping is available for most purchases (excluding beer and wine). Curbside pickup and shipping are available too. A mask or face covering is required for entry into the store, and capacity is limited to under 10 customers to allow for physical distancing. Customers are asked to use the hand sanitizer at the front door before shopping, which is available for use and purchase.
A couple of artisans recommended by staff for the 2020 holiday gift-giving season…
Of Moose and Mountain — John Wills, ofmooseandmountain.com — offers men’s, women’s and children’s casual apparel (T-shirts, hats, etc.) and other products with designs inspired by nature, wildlife and New England traditions and landmarks.
Bedford Wool — Karen Morris, bedfordwoolnh.com — transforms wool sweaters into beautiful creations including mittens, scarves, hats and more; all are ecologically-friendly, practical and “lovingly handcrafted.”
Here is a brief gift guide featuring items available at some other businesses located in the Monadnock Region:
Birch and Stone, 578 Old Walpole Road, Surry (etsy.com/shop/birchandstoneNH). Designer Ryan Chevalier makes beaded jewelry (bracelets, earrings and necklaces) using real gemstones, Swarovski crystals, gold, silver and glass in a wide variety of colors, palettes and tones. She creates each piece to tell a little bit of a story; and she will also create custom orders and ship any gift. To find Birch & Stone jewelry, stop by the store and look on the lower floor of “Anderson’s Barn.” Hours are posted on Facebook at facebook.com/birchandstone. More information about Birch and Stone is also available online at birchandstone.me or on Instagram: birchandstone.
New Leaf Gallery, 31 Central Square, Suite 10 (second floor), Keene (thenewleafgallery.com). Who wouldn’t like a gift of a piece of artwork? Opening in time for the holiday season, The New Leaf Gallery offers a curated portfolio of contemporary, hand-made prints by artists living and working in Northern New England. The roster of master printmakers showcases a wide variety of print-making techniques: woodcut and woodblock prints (both color and black and white), as well as etchings, linocuts, monotype monoprints, wood engravings and silkscreens. Imagery is representational, abstract and conceptual, and prints are framed, matted or “in the raw” (neither framed nor matted). Fisher closed the League of New Hampshire’s Keene Fine Craft Gallery when COVID-19 hit this spring and conceptualized this smaller-scale gallery project. The New Leaf Gallery requires masks and is limiting occupancy to three customers at a time. Make an appointment via email at thenewleafgallery@gmail.com or via phone or text at (978) 985-4720.
Toadstool Sounds. An independent record shop inside Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough in Depot Square. Visit the shop on Facebook — facebook.com/toadstool.sounds. Some staff gift recommendations this season…
“LNDNGS,” by Ethan McBrien and Rory Hurley joined by Charlie Chronopoulos. An album of ambient guitar exploration with nuanced vibes and a deft touch from these local guitar shredders.
“Palo Alto” by Thelonious Monk. The eccentric piano master was apparently asked by a student to come and play at his high school, and Monk did just that. This is a newly discovered live recording of this very show in 1968.
“Songs” by Adrianne Lenker. A solo outing for the bandleader of Big Thief, Lenker turns in a double album — one disc of songs and one of instrumentals. Not a lick of filler; a great gift if you’re looking for something new.
Bulldog Design, 147 Winchester St., Keene (bulldog-design.com). Bulldog Design offers full-service screen printing, embroidery, custom online apparel, logo design, promotional products and more. The company will print your logo on just about anything you can imagine, from footballs to pens to drinkware. The store also offers its own retail apparel lines available in the showroom and online.
This season’s staff holiday gift picks…
Fashion masks in many patterns. Masks are double layered, with an inner pocket for added disposable filter placement and adjustable mask lanyards for easy mask management.
HULA CULA® is the world’s first high-function, high-fashion cooler bag. Combining the style of a high-end fashion handbag, the convenience of a tote, and the function of a premium cooler in one package in island-inspired designs.
The HURTSKURT® is a revolutionary patent-pending stretch-to-fit hot/cold therapeutic pack for skin, muscle and joint recovery that comes in six fashionable patterns and three sizes.
All items are available at the Bulldog retail showroom (open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online at getbulldog.square.site. Free shipping is available.
Soul Emporium, 35 Main St., Keene (soulemporium.net). The shop, owned and operated by Brandie Wells, The Compassionate Clairvoyant, offers a wide variety of “high-vibration” goods, many of them handmade and Fair Trade, including organic Local and international teas, jewelry, crystals and fossils, incense, herbs and oils, books, tapestries, handbags and more.
Wells highlights three kits available for sale at the store that would make great holiday gifts this season to boost your spiritual health.
The first is the Align Chakra Kit, which includes seven candles, seven crystals, incense, a bracelet and a flag.
The Relax Anti-Anxiety Kit comes with incense (and holder) and a candle, along with a howlite necklace, relaxing bath tea, lavender oil and meditation tea.
Another product is the House Blessing and Cleansing kit, which has incense, crystals, feather and sage for smudging and a smudging safe torch, palo santo (holy wood) and “angelic realm” spray.
Temporary hours at Soul Emporium are Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also shop online and have items shipped.