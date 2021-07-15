Shining the Light on Moths

Butterflies get all the glory. We can’t take our eyes off of them. They float from blossom to blossom while their vibrant colors and velvet wings enchant us. Babies notice them, puppies chase them, and we plant special flowers just to invite them into our yards. Butterflies have got it going on.
But what about the butterfly’s often overlooked cousin, the moth? Being mostly nocturnal and often muted in color, these fuzzy fliers often go under the radar. Some, such as the fairy-like luna moth or the flashy cecropia moths, are stand outs. While others have bad reputations and are notoriously destructive, like the defoliating gypsy moth or the moth that gets into stored grains and seeds. We see them on our windows drawn to our nighttime lights but how often do we really stop and pay attention to them?
Maybe that’s why from July 17th to the 25th, there is a whole week dedicated to moths. National Moth Week, initiated in 2012 by a conservation organization from central New Jersey is now recognized across all 50 states and beyond with over 80 other countries participating. Organizers hope to bring moths out of the dark and into the light.
According to Samuel Jaffe, the executive director of the Marlborough, NH based Caterpillar Lab, “Moths are indispensable in our environment.” Not only is their diversity astounding with more than 3,000 species identified in New England alone, but as Jaffe shares, “… caterpillars, are the dominant herbivore in our forests, consuming more leaves, passing on more energy, than any other group. Without moth caterpillars our food webs would simply grind to a halt.”
Moths are also essential pollinators. As Jaffe describes, “Some are generalists visiting flowers of a wide variety and also lapping up sap and rotting fruit. Others are highly specialized with long tongues or preferences for the nectar of only a few types of flowers.” Flowers with white or light-colored blossoms and sweet fragrances that open late in the day or at night, like morning glories or tobacco, are pollinated by moths. Recent studies conducted in England reveal that moths visit more plant species than bees, therefore, playing an essential, but often overlooked, role in pollination.
This summer, celebrate these unsung pollinator heroes at Harris Center on July 22nd from 9 to 11 p.m. Sam Jaffe and his Caterpillar Lab staff will be setting up several “moth lighting” stations around the grounds of the Harris Center. A bright light shined onto a white sheet staked out or hung between two trees, will draw hundreds of species of moths in to be studied. At the July 22nd event the Caterpillar Lab will help to identify many of these insects, tell their stories and provide attendees with some ways to start their own moth lighting adventures in the future.
Jaffe wants folks attending moth-lighting events to walk away with a sense of appreciation for the astounding diversity of local insects and a new respect for their important roles in our New England ecosystems. He hopes the experience will encourage all to take a closer look at these creatures.
For more information on the Harris Center’s Moth Lighting event with the Caterpillar Lab visit https://harriscenter.org/events/moth-lighting-with-the-caterpillar-lab and to read more about Sam Jaffe and the Caterpillar Lab check out https://www.thecaterpillarlab.org/.