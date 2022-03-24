Corned beef was flying off the meat case shelf and the Reuben was the sandwich of the day when Jenna’s Market held its soft opening last Wednesday. It may have been rainy outside, but the St. Patrick’s Day fare kept the customers’ bellies warm inside as the crowds flowed continuously into Keene’s new butcher shop, deli, and market at 255 West Street next to Ashuelot River Park.
Owner Jenna Pearson buzzed confidently around the space, touching base with employees and the few family members who were on-hand to assist with the opening, serving customers, and occasionally dipping out back to the glass-walled kitchen where she directed more employees on the operation of the shiny stainless-steel equipment.
It was a strategic move, she explained, to not promote the soft open date on the market’s social media in effort to help get her team of employees up to speed on their job responsibilities in a real-life situation and she was happy with the decision. They still got slammed, she added.
“You can train as much as you want, but it’s totally different when the people start piling in,” she said.
At 25, Pearson is not your stereotypical butcher shop owner, but the Walpole resident is indeed a longtime butcheress who can handle a cleaver with expertise. She started butchering back in high school at a part-time job at Lisai’s Market in Bellows Fall, Vt., where she was trained by owner Gary Lisai.
“They threw me out back and taught me how to cut,” she said of her start in the field.
After that, she moved on to a position at Walpole Grocery where she continued to grow her butchering knowledge, fueled by her ongoing desire to provide a high-quality product to the customer. She managed the Alstead General Store, owned by Mike Lisai, for four years following that position before she began business planning for her own market about a year-and-a-half ago.
She conducted market research and knew that with the closure of Paul’s Choice on Court Street several years back the Keene community was missing a small market-type butcher shop. Jenna’s Market seeks to fill that niche, she said.
“I’m striving for the experience to be different when you walk in and with the product as well,” Pearson said.
A long meat case extends down one side of the market, while the opposite wall is home to the gourmet hot and cold sandwich counter, featuring Boar’s Head meats, and a wide assortment of prepared foods and salads, including a case of decadent-looking desserts.
The front of the space is home to several eat-in tables and a farmstand-like market with a cooler of fresh produce and dairy items. Wine, craft beer, non-perishables like spices and jarred sauces, and kitchen items are creatively displayed for sale on wooden crates and baskets.
The market is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Mondays. A grand opening event is planned for the weekend of April 2 and 3. Special occasion orders are also available.
While she is still looking to fill a few positions, Pearson has three butchers on staff, including herself, and although there is no specialized certification to become a butcher, it’s a position not everyone is cut out for.
“Some people are good with a knife and some aren’t,” she said. “You learn on the job.”
Being underestimated as a female in a historically male-dominated field is an obstacle she’s learned to face head-on, knowing that her skills will speak for themselves.
“There are always people who doubt that I know all the cuts until they see me go to town,” she said. “I know what I’m doing with a knife.”
The butchery offers the highest-quality, non-GMO and antibiotic-free, locally sourced meats. Her main supplier is Dole & Bailey out of Massachusetts, which uses only Northeast family farms and she plans to continue to add local meats as well.
“My goal is to have one whole animal delivered each week,” she said, adding that a pig was currently set to arrive soon from Archway Farm in Keene.
What’s her favorite cut of meat? Definitely a dry-aged ribeye, she proclaimed without hesitation. It’s her favorite because it’s a really flavorful cut, and for one other reason:
“I live for steak and potatoes,” she laughed.
For more information about Jennas Market, visit jennasmarket.com or follow the market on social media or the hashtag #LetsMeatAtJennas for updates.