Shaved Ice: A Winter Treat

Dear Cake Breaker,
Is winter over yet? What can I eat that is fresh around here?
Love,
Winter Forager
Dear Winter Forager,
While some days it feels as if you can almost taste Spring, the more likely thing that you will taste when you open your mouth is snow. March can bring considerably more cold. On average, March will bring us 10 more inches of snow. On a walk this past week, I opened my mouth to the sky. A large, soft snowflake fell onto my tongue.
One of New Hampshire’s historical harvests is winter itself. Pre-refrigeration, teams of men used saws to extract blocks of ice from the local ponds. The blocks would then be stored in insulated ice houses. Ice would be used and sold locally, but it would also be transported by rail to urban centers. This ice would last into summer, a precious gift from the bitter cold. We, too, can bring our ice and snow inside, celebrating the bracing sting it brings. During this last month of winter, try thinking of celebrating the end of snow season with a final harvest.
Snow can be used as both the vehicle for a confection or as the base of the confection itself. My husband is from New Orleans, the sticky epicenter of the sno-ball treat. If you hail from New England, as I do, you may be thinking that you know what I am talking about. Yeah, yeah, yeah, snow cones. But no. Snow cones are a poor man’s sno-ball. It makes sense why we wouldn’t spend much effort recreating something that is omnipresent and unconsidered in our landscape for so many months of the year. This lack of finesse, however, is obvious when you consider the final product. Sno-ball treats in New England are crunchy crushed ice, more like mixed precipitation than snow; it is something you might have to use your molars on. Worse yet, snow cones hereabouts come with dishearteningly few syrup choices, most made with corn syrup.
New Orleans’ regular summer weather is in the 90s with a humidity in the mid-70s. It would make sense that they would fetishize the restorative powers of a snowball in ways we cannot imagine. In Louisiana, the sno-ball treat is elevated to the food culture hall of fame, along with the likes of gumbo and crawfish etouffee.
Sno-balls are made with high-powered ice shaving machines that create fresh powder in a cup, disappearing against the gentle pressure of your tongue. Syrup flavors are often numerous enough to cover an entire wall, the better to tempt you with while you wait. If brightly colored fruit-flavored facsimiles are not enough, cream, coffee or even alcohol can be added. Sno-ball syrups are traditionally made with cane syrup. Sugar, as we often forget, is food, and in Louisiana, it is a local one.
Here in New Hampshire, we are on the eve of our own sugar harvest. Temperatures may reach the 40s this week, inducing our first run of maple sap. The syrup, reduced down 40 to 1, is how I prefer my sno-balls. Enduring the climes of New England has been made easier for my bayou partner by the regular ritual of sno-ball making. He has even been converted from psychedelic-colored cane syrups to the more muted maple, but the evaporated milk is non-negotiable.
You might be feeling sad right now, situated 2,000 miles from a decent sno-ball… but despair not. You don’t need an expensive ice shaving machine, you just need a weather forecast. You, too, can make the sublime.
Sno-balls are squarely a dessert when enjoyed by the whole family. As an adult, however, they also make a terrific vehicle for iced cold brew in the morning, or a citrusy margarita mix before dinner.
When we reorient the snow from a burden to a joyful harvest, even momentarily, it has the ability to shift our feelings about our place in the world and its potential. Harnessing this kind of joy is for everyone and it does not require long underwear or strapping on cross country skis.
In those last moments of trying to get dinner on the table for two young children, I am often looking for something to keep them entertained as their hunger grows and the fatigue of the day sets in. Lately, I have been lying down a beach towel, stepping onto the porch with slippered feet, and scooping up a metal bowl full of snow. Armed with some forks and plastic cups, they use the snow as a veritable sandbox, shaping and molding. Sometimes licking. They play with their bare hands. It is often a plentiful, and imaginary feast. To bring outside, inside, is to see it anew. Just like a sno-ball in the New Orleans Summer, snow by the heat of a wood stove is a luxurious juxtaposition… a fleeting joy, gone before you know it.
New Orleans Sno-ball Redux
Use freshly fallen snow from a clean location. Drizzle with maple cream: combine one-part real maple syrup and one-part evaporated milk. Or drizzle with honey and vanilla: combine two-parts honey with one-part warm water and a tablespoon of vanilla extract.