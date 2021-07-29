This time last year, Shana Stack wasn’t sure when — or if — she’d be on a stage again.
The longtime Keene resident has been performing in the Monadnock Region, New England and beyond for more than 15 years, both with her band and as a solo country act. And with honors from the New England Music Awards and the International Country Music Association under her belt, among others, pre-gig jitters are unlikely to keep her from the microphone.
But without her band partner and dear friend Ed Leavitt, who died following a long fight with cancer in January of 2020, Stack wasn’t sure what performing would feel like. She was going through a shift in her personal life, too, as her grandmother transitioned into a nursing home after Stack was her primary caretaker for six years.
Pandemic aside, she felt like she was at a crossroads.
“I was like, ‘Well you know, this is probably it. I probably am done; I probably am not gonna sing,’” she says.
As the world began to reopen a bit, though, her band started receiving offers and opportunities. Stack, who is also a radio personality for 98.7 Wink Country, decided to see how it would go. It was both for herself and for Leavitt, because she knew he would want the band to continue playing together, she says. And performing at the Northlands concert series at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey this summer gave her just the “push” she needed to move forward and find her groove again.
Now she’s stepping under the spotlight again when the Shana Stack Band performs Aug. 7 on the Hazy Little Stage at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion prior to Luke Bryan. And to Stack, the upcoming show feels like a fitting tribute, since the pavilion was Leavitt’s favorite venue. In fact, it almost felt like a sign from him, she says, that the band was offered the slot right as she was just starting to get back to the stage.
She describes Leavitt as her “partner-in-crime” and the “backbone” of the band’s success.
“One of my favorite parts is to still have his music out there,” she says. “So we still do the originals in the show, which kind of keeps his memory alive.”
Stack and Leavitt worked on four full original albums and a mini-EP together, with Leavitt as the primary songwriter. They performed on main stages and in dive bars, opening for artists like Toby Keith and Aaron Lewis, the Craig Morgan Show and the Travis Tritt Show. At the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion alone, the band has played the Hazy Little Stage (formerly known as the Magic Hat Stage) prior to the likes of Reba McEntire, The Band Perry, Rascal Flatts and Little Big Town.
Having these opportunities partly shows how much the country music community in New England has grown, she says. When Stack was first starting out in the area during the early 2000s, there weren’t very many venues where local musicians could perform, she recalls. Some clubs might have a country night on a Thursday or a Sunday, but country acts would rarely be offered a prime weekend spot.
And while there were women-led country bands on the circuit, the frontwomen were typically expected to fit a certain mold, much like female artists on the national stage.
“We locally in New England were also held to a very different standard than men in the industry — you had to look a certain way, you had to dress a certain way,” Stack says. “Your sexuality or how you looked was at one point looked at more than how you sounded.”
It’s been exciting to see the region’s country scene become more accepting in the years since, she says, and to see more women with different kinds of bodies and styles finding success.
As she starts a new chapter in her own career and continues to remember Leavitt through her music, Stack is looking forward to playing for a crowd at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Because as much as she loves the dive bar shows, there’s just something about a hyped up audience.
“It gives you this high, almost,” Stack says. “You know, almost this energy.”
The Shana Stack Band is performing Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. on the Hazy Little Stage at the Bank of NH Pavilion prior to Luke Bryan. The band will also stick around for an acoustic set on the Hazy Little Stage following Bryan’s show. For ticketing information, visit banknhpavilion.com.