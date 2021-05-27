See the Beehive Queen… Live!

Christine Ohlman’s fans have been dancing to her music in their living rooms this past year. Now they can rock the night away again with her in person (and see that trademark blonde beehive hairdo up close) this weekend, thanks to a new live music lineup.
Ohlman, aptly called The Beehive Queen, performs with her band, Rebel Montez, this Saturday, May 29, at the Newfane Courthouse/town green as part of Next Stage Art’s Bandwagon Summer Series.
The outdoor series runs through the middle of October throughout Windham County. More than 20 performances ranging from a diverse group of musical styles, circus arts, dance, and theater will take place in ballfields, farms, and parks.
The Connecticut-based Ohlman, longtime vocalist with NBC’s Saturday Night Live Band, plays a mixture of rock, blues, gospel, soul and R&B. Her hairstyle she began to wear in honor of ‘60s girl group icon, Ronnie Spector.
Her voice and stage presence did not go unnoticed by friend and fellow musician, GE Smith, who was musical director of Saturday Night Live. He invited her 20 years ago to perform at a wedding gig when she got there, she realized it was the nuptials of Saturday Night Live creator, Lorne Michaels. Michaels enjoyed her performance so much he hired her to play in the house band on the show—that was 20 years ago.
Over the years, she’s built an impressive resume as a performer. Among her accolades along with working with countless well-known artists are performances at the Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary telecast; the 2009 inauguration ceremony of President Obama; the 2012 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Concert in Cleveland (filmed by HBO); and the 2012 Carnegie Hall tribute to the Rolling Stones.
In 2017, she was inducted into the National Blues Hall of Fame of American Heritage International.
Other recent pursuits include a vocal appearance on film with The Rolling Stones in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”; concerts where she shared the stage with Bonnie Raitt, Keb Mo, Smokey Robinson, Graham Nash and Steve Miller; and sold-out appearances at both the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival’s David Bowie tribute and the WC Handy Festival in Muscle Shoals (as the Grand Marshall, she famously rode in Sam Phillips’ “often-ridden-in-by-Elvis” baby blue Cadillac).
Last year during the pandemic was surprisingly productive for Ohlman in many ways, starting with a series of drive-in concerts she did in her home state and in Massachusetts.
“Those were really fun,” said Ohlman in a recent phone interview with ELF. “After a while things got a little looser, people got out of cars and brought coolers.”
She also hosted some livestreamed concerts filmed at larger venues. “Most of them had multi- camera setups, which made it really easy and it looked great,” said Ohlman. “It was strange at first. I learned quickly to treat it just like a radio show. I would launch into the intro of the next song. No one would clap but I would keep talking as if (the audience were) in my living room. I would say, ‘I’m looking at you through the reverse livestream camera, so you’d better be dancing.’ People loved it.”
On the set list at the Saturday concert in Newfane will be songs from Ohlman’s recordings, including her latest, “The Deep End,” and 2021’s upcoming “The Grown-Up Thing.”
She will be joined onstage by Massachusetts guitar legend Cliff Goodwin, acclaimed for his work with Joe Cocker and Robert Palmer and his appearances on such hit songs as Cocker’s Grammy Award-winning “Up Where We Belong” and “Leave Your Hat On” and Palmer’s “Bad Case of Loving You.” Other band members are Lorne Entress, drums (his credits include performing with Lori McKenna and Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters); and Michael Colbath, bass.
Ohlman’s special guest is Brattleboro area-based blues guitarist/singer-songwriter, Sunny Lowdown.
Ohlman is a fan from when Sunny was known as Louie X. Erlanger, guitarist for the group, Mink Deville, during which time Mick Jagger had called him one of his favorite guitarists.
“I used to cover songs from their albums,” she said.
Sunny was only 16 when he played his first professional gig backing John Lee Hooker. He has since worked with many of his favorite blues musicians: Howlin’ Wolf guitarist, Hubert Sumlin; and Muddy Waters pianist, Pinetop Perkins, among them.
“Kudos to the people at Nextstage (Arts),” said Ohlman. “It shows ingenuity to keep moving and keep original music alive no matter what would happen. They didn’t know whether they could go inside so they planned around being outside and had to move around to different locations. I’m extremely appreciative of that.”
Christine Ohlman and Rebel Montez with special guest Sunny Lowdown will perform this Saturday, May 29, at 6 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, May 30) at the Newfane town green, 7 Court St. The event will feature barbecue for sale by Brattleboro’s Top of the Hill Grill. Tickets are $18-$22 and can be ordered at www.nextstagearts.org, where you can find a full schedule of upcoming live Summer Bandwagon Series events.