From food to fashion, the popularity of sustainable living has grown over the past few years as a lifestyle choice that looks to reduce one’s environmental impact by implementing positive practices. “Reduce, reuse, recycle” is the mantra of those who strive toward a more sustainable lifestyle.
Sustainable living meets home décor at your local thrift store. Thrift stores and consignment stores are a prime example of societal efforts to lessen waste and increase an object’s lifespan of usability. At thrift stores one man’s trash is truly another man’s treasure, as they say.
Thrifting is in no way a new concept, but rather the acceptability of thrift store shopping has seen an uptick. No shame in their frugality game, many shoppers like myself have seen the benefits of thrift stores for decades. Long before sustainability became a buzz word, thrift store shoppers could recognize the affordability of secondhand home items and rode the highs and thrills of a really good deal.
On a recent weekday afternoon, I set out for a thrifting trip to Brattleboro. Living only several miles from the Vermont border means I hit Brattleboro pretty often for my regular household needs. I was on the hunt for two specific items: a set of drum lampshades and a cool-looking vintage 11-by-14-inch frame.
Experienced Goods Thrift Shop at 77 Flat St. in Brattleboro is one of my favorite thrift shops. The store offers quite a wide variety of items, from collectibles and vintage decor, to household furniture and housewares and linens, to clothing, footwear, jewelry, and books. What I like best about shopping at Experienced Goods is that all proceeds go to support Brattleboro Area Hospice, “an independent, community-based, non-profit volunteer hospice organization that provides grassroots, volunteer-staffed programs to supplement and provide alternatives to the professional services utilized by dying and grieving community members.”
Funds from Experienced Goods provide roughly half of its operating budget, according to the store’s webpage. It’s also right across the street from a downtown parking lot and just a skip and hop over a footbridge from the Brattleboro Food Co-op, another of my favorite downtown stops.
If you’re a regular thrifter, then you know that the thrill of thrifting is that someday you’ll score “the find,” that perfectly underpriced item that’s worth a small fortune. Thrift store inventory changes on a daily basis and you never know what treasures you’ll encounter. Or, on the flip side, if you’ll completely strike out.
It’s always a gamble, but the odds are generally in your favor that you’ll walk away with something fantastic. Another attraction for many of shopping secondhand is the high quality of items available. You’ve heard that old saying, “They just don’t make them like they used to.” It’s a pretty accurate statement when it comes to furniture and housewares.
It just so happened that on this visit to Experienced Goods, I overheard a nearby shopper relaying a story to one of the cashiers that a fur coat she had purchased at the store for a really good price had actually been worth much, much more when she researched it online. She was obviously an expert at spotting “the find.”
That’s one more thing you’ll find these days at thrift stores: resellers. Reselling has become a popular side hustle on websites from eBay to Poshmark, and there are a lot of thrift shoppers posting their tips and tricks to the lucrative biz of reselling on social media. They are kings and queens of spotting and cashing in on “the find.”
Fast fashion is a whole other topic and I’ve found some really amazing clothes and shoes at thrift stores over the years, but on this day, I reluctantly put my blinders on to walk past the racks and racks of secondhand brand-name clothing, shoes, and handbags, which is always a challenge for me. I was on a budget, and on a mission. As I walked into the housewares section, I gawked at an antique high chair that I imagined was worth much more than the $175 price tag.
The housewares “department” was bursting at the seams with dishware, glasses, home décor, linens, appliances, and even some really cool furniture pieces from multiple eras. There were numerous finds that I immediately was drawn to and considered purchasing, from a Ninja specialty coffeemaker to a kitchen island and a set of fine china that I knew was a match to the set I had at home.
I eagerly searched for my lampshades and flipped through the bins and bins of frames. No luck. My mission may have been a bust, but overall, it was a good thrift and I scored a couple of great kitchen items. Maybe not “the find” this time, but there’s always next week.
On my way out of Brattleboro, I made a quick stop at Cream Of The Crop, a small but full-to-the-brim consignment boutique on Putney Road, another of my thrifting hot spots. Once again, my lampshade/frame mission was unsuccessful, but I’m not discouraged.
Experienced thrifters know, there’s a great find right around the corner.
For more information about Experienced Goods, including open hours and donation times, visit brattleborohospice.org/thrift-shop/experienced-goods or follow the store on Facebook for updates. Find Cream Of The Crop online at creamdecrop.com.