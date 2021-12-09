Season of Sweets

Move over candy canes. We all know that fudge is the true delectable delight of the holiday sweets season. From chocolate to peanut butter, to a myriad of fruity, nutty, and other delicious flavors, fudge delivers massive flavor with only a few basic ingredients.
The first written history of fudge dates back to 1921. It is believed to have been first mentioned by a Miss Emelyn Battersby Hartridge, who was a former Vassar student. Emelyn wrote a letter describing the fudge made by a classmate’s cousin in 1886 who lived in Baltimore. From there, the confection took off on the college scene as a fundraiser of sorts.
The story goes that the first batch of fudge was a mistake, hence the name stemming from the exclamation of “Oh, fudge!” over a messed-up batch of caramels that allowed the sugar to recrystallize.
Although the original recipe for fudge seemed an easy combination of chocolate, cream, butter, and sugar, it was often more difficult to attain the correct end result as it was easily overcooked or undercooked.
Fudge is produced by heating ingredients to the “soft-ball stage” at 240 degrees Fahrenheit and then beating while it cools to a smooth and creamy consistency. Without a candy thermometer, the precise temperature was often difficult to achieve and, understandably, more “foolproof” methods evolved over the years using marshmallow creme, corn syrup, or sweetened condensed milk.
Fudge recipes are relatively simple and the ingredients can often be heated in the microwave. Chocolate fudge is usually a combination of only a few ingredients: sweetened condensed milk, butter or margarine, and chocolate chips. Walnuts are also often added to chocolate fudge. Some recipes also include a touch of salt and vanilla.
Here is a typical recipe for chocolate fudge:
Chocolate Fudge
Adapted from allrecipes.com
Ingredients:
3 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
1/4 cup butter or margarine
OPTIONAL: 1 cup chopped walnuts
Instructions:
Place chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and butter or margarine in large microwaveable bowl. Microwave on medium until chips are melted, about 3-5 minutes, stirring once or twice during cooking. Stir in nuts, if desired. Pour into well-greased 8-by-8-inch glass baking dish and refrigerate until set.
Craving Fudge?
Where to Buy the Sweet Confection
If making your own fudge is out your comfort zone and you need a quick gift or dessert for a holiday party, our region is blessed by some extraordinary fudge producers that would welcome your sweet support during this holiday season!
Ye Goodie Shoppe
Keene, NH
Life Is Sweet
Keene, NH
Jingles Christmas & Country Gift Shop
Westmoreland, NH