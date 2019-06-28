Carol Laughner is the Marketing Communications Manager at Monadnock Humane Society. Monadnock Humane Society is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the Monadnock Region, which includes 44 communities. MHS cares for an average of 1,400 animals each year with a staff of 28 and the help of over 250 volunteers.

Its mission is to strengthen the animal-human bond by promoting and providing for the well-being of animals. MHS receives no state or federal funding and is not affiliated with any other agency or organization. It is supported solely by the generosity of those in our community. For more information, visit monadnockhumanesociety.org.

Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center is a program of the Granite State Children’s Alliance. Located in Keene, this center serves children throughout Cheshire County. The mission of the Granite State Children’s Alliance Child Advocacy Centers is to provide all victims of child abuse in New Hampshire a neutral environment where justice, healing, equity and prevention are fostered through the consistent, high quality and sustaining collaboration of community partners. For more information, visit cac-nh.org.

Monadnock Therapy Pets is an organization with a mission to provide support throughout the Monadnock region for therapy dog teams, for facilities that welcome therapy dog visits and people who want to learn more about therapy dog work. For more information, visit facebook.com/MonadnockTherapyPets or contact Amee Abel at motherapypets@gmail.com.