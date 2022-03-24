When Keira and Brian Farmer took over Pitcher Mountain Farm in Stoddard in 2013, they wanted to carry on its long legacy.
“We’re both from the area, so we knew the farm very well,” she said. “It’s beautiful. It’s amazing country over there.”
At more than 200 acres, the farm stretches out below Pitcher Mountain, its verdant fields visible from the watchtower on its summit, a popular hiking destination.
But it wasn’t just the scenery that they liked. The farm had been raising Scottish Highland cattle for more than half a century, according to Farmer.
“The animals do really well over there, and the genetics were really great as well,” she said. “So we wanted to keep that line going.”
The Farmers (who acknowledge their name’s a little on the nose) were already raising bison on their farms in Warner and Hillsboro, and selling meats through their business, Yankee Farmer’s Market. Pitcher Mountain was their first foray into beef — but Farmer said the hardy Highlanders reminded her of their wild American cousins.
“They’re like the beef version of a buffalo,” she said. “So they’re more domesticated than a buffalo, but … it’s not a needy breed at all.”
She and Brian started their business in their early 20s, back in 1998.
“We bought our first five buffalo by selling my car,” she said. “A little surprising to my parents. And we didn’t even have land at the time.”
Brian and a cousin had started a business selling bison-based food at fairs and other events, and he and Keira initially raised their bison on the cousin’s land. The couple eventually took over the concession business, which they still run today, and acquired their farms in Hillsboro and Warner.
Brian had been raising bison since his teens, and he introduced Keira to the animals. She said she liked their nature, their iconic place in American life and the fact their meat was healthy, as well as their sustainability.
“Bison are very efficient with their feed,” she said. “They don’t overgraze.”
When the couple bought Pitcher Mountain Farm, they learned about the history of its Highland herd and wanted to stay true to that legacy, she said.
“They were one of the original foundation herds in the United States” for that breed, she said. As she understands it, the land around Pitcher Mountain reminded the farm’s owners of the hills of Scotland. “And so it was natural of them to want to bring those animals to those hills. And they just did really well over there.”
The Farmers didn’t see much reason to tinker with a lineage that had been thriving there for decades, she said. “It was a heritage breed, so it wasn’t decade after decade after decade of trying to get like a ribeye a certain size.”
According to The Livestock Conservancy, Highlanders are known for their hardiness, longevity and “maternal abilities.” Well-adapted to cold, wet climates, they’re talented grazers, able to make the most of marginal lands.
They also have striking appearances, with long horns and shaggy coats that come in colors ranging from red to off-white to black. “I think the babies are like the cutest things you’ll ever see,” Keira Farmer said.
She estimated they have about 40 Highlanders at Pitcher Mountain, and a similar number of bison they raise in Hillsboro and Warner. Eventually, she said, they hope to bring some bison to the Stoddard farm, which has room for them.
Farmer said their mission is to operate in a way that keeps land, animals and humans healthy — and support other small farms that raise livestock in the same way. To grow their business without turning to mass producing, they have linked up with other farms to sell their products through Yankee Farmer’s Market. The business sells chicken, turkey, pork, lamb, venison and elk in addition to bison and beef.
“We’re in New England,” she said. “There’s not large tracts of land here. So I think it’s a necessity to work together on those types of things to keep agriculture strong.”