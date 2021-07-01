Scott Niemi quoted the words of Richard Nelson, a cultural anthropologist and writer, in his latest show and they may well spell out the artist’s inspiration in a nutshell: “There may be more to learn by climbing the same mountain a hundred times than by climbing a hundred different mountains.”
His work, Niemi explains in his artist statement for his solo show, “The Wonders Around Me” on display through August 1 at Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, Vt., represents his continued interest in and search for understanding of the natural world around him.
While Niemi has had a keen interest in the natural world since childhood, having grown up on an 89-acre farm in Virginia, the Fitzwilliam resident came to study art in a roundabout way.
When the Fitchburg, Mass. native moved to Florida in his early 20s with an associate’s degree in business administration under his belt, his grandmother gave him a set of acrylic paints.
“I took to them immediately,” he said. “I did a painting I thought was pretty good at the time, submitted it to a local art organization and won Honorable Mention. It steamrolled from that point on and changed my life.”
Once he began to improve as a painter and began exhibiting his work, he set out to figure out a way to making a living as an artist.
He went back to school to earn his Master of Fine Arts in visual art with a concentration in painting at Florida Atlantic University and landed a position as a teaching assistant.
At that time, he was doing large-scale abstract and some figurative work, but he also appreciated the work of Impressionist painters like Claude Monet and a great inspiration of his, Emile Gruppe.
“I was attracted to brush work,” he said. “It’s not smooth and polished. I liked (its) suggestive properties.”
After doing some research on Impressionist painting, he set out painting landscapes and soon after began winning awards for his artwork.
He lists Jane Ericson, mother of Lovin’ Spoonful front man and singer-songwriter, John Sebastian—as a fellow artist in Florida who was also an early supporter of his work.
Since then, he has participated in many group and solo shows locally and nationally; he has worked in hundreds of private collections, ranging from Beverly Hills to Australia; and his work has been displayed at a wide range of galleries and museums. He is currently represented by two galleries in Massachusetts.
Since he moved to Fitzwilliam in the early 2000s, he added the Monadnock Region as a source of inspiration for his work, as is his travel adventures. He uses the digital photos he takes as a guide when he gets to creating a painting in either his home studio or his studio space in Gardner, Mass., where he also stores his work.
“It’s the experience of looking at a photo and the memories it triggers,” he explained, that helps him put brush to canvas.
Having the show at SVAC this month is like coming full-circle for Niemi, who hosted one of his first solo shows there in 1994.
This show consists of some more recent landscapes, including a series he created depicting the brook that runs through his 11 acres of mostly wooded backyard in “her many moods,” meaning in different seasons and weather.
When the pandemic hit, Niemi, who had most recently been professor of interactive media at Becker College in Worcester, Mass., could not return to campus during lockdown—the college has since closed its doors permanently and Niemi starts a position this month at Clark University, also in Worcester, as a professor of design and technology.
“I was home a lot more and I began investigating the brook,” he said of that time period in 2020. “I’d never paid attention to it and began to realize the beauty of it. I took pictures of her on gray days, during the fall, summer and winter.”
He decided to paint the brook, and once he started, he was happy with where the work was going and said he was even happier with the end results. Each time he visited, he wrote in his statement, was unique from the last.
He completed a half-dozen versions of varying sizes.
Visiting the brook regularly and capturing it in different states taught him a lot about his artistic process.
“That stream was the inspiration for a lot of work in the show,” he said.
Niemi’s show, “The Wonders Around Me,” will be on display as part of a solo exhibition series through August 1 at Southern Vermont Arts Center, Manchester, Vt. Niemi will offer an artist talk Sunday, July 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the arts center. For more information, visit svac.org.