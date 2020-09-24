Scarecrows: The Sordid Truth

It’s officially autumn. Pumpkin-spiced everything is everywhere, the leaves are changing, and scarecrows are again popular home and yard décor with their often-whimsical appearance. But this modern-day scarecrow is a far cry from its origins.
Scarecrows have been guarding fields and crops for thousands of years, with origin stories documented in several countries. The first use of scarecrows in recorded history was in ancient Egypt, where farmers along the Nile River needed protection of their wheat crops against flocks of quail. They would install wooden frames throughout the fields and cover them with nets — the farmers would hide in the fields and with the netting would physically scare the quail themselves.
According to Modern Farmer — an online resource for farmers and other food producers as well as consumers — in ancient Greece, scarecrows were made from wood. Most were in the likeness of Priapus, God of horticulture, fertility and viticulture, but historians have said some were made to look like the Norse god, Odin.
Pre-feudal Japan used scarecrows to protect rice fields, according to learnreligion.com. Rags, sticks and bells were mounted on poles throughout the fields and the rags lit on fire — this kept birds and other critters away. Later, these scarecrows were made to look like people in raincoats and hats; they sometimes took on an even more intimidating appearance with weaponry farmers hung with the pole-mounted “body.”
Scarecrows in medieval Britain were actual young children, according to Modern Farmer. They would run through the fields scaring and throwing stones at birds in and around them. That practice ended with the bubonic plague (a.k.a. the Black Death) in the mid-1300s, which historians say claimed at least 25 percent of the country’s population. This meant a shortage of children and farmhands to work the fields, prompting farmers to create human-like figures to set up around the land — clothing was stuffed with straw and topped with some type of gourd mounted on top that was carved to look like a face.
These scarecrows, namely because of the gourds and other such produce they included, were sometimes burned following the autumn harvest, allowing the ashes of that produce to return “nutrients of potassium and nitrogen to the soil.”
Perhaps one of the most fun depictions of these practical farm tools is the Scarecrow in the Wizard of Oz. A bumbling and friendly fellow who tried (unsuccessfully) to be a scary force to be reckoned with, he instead laid the groundwork for the beloved scarewcrows we know today.