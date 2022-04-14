Say NO to Bunnies and Chicks as Easter Presents

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and symbolizes rebirth and spring. Some people may be compelled to celebrate by giving their loved ones, friends or children the gift of a baby bunny, or a sweet little Easter chick — both so cute and a wonderful representation of spring — but that may not be a good idea.
Just like with any other animal, it is highly recommended to do your research before purchasing any new pet to make sure they are a right match for you and your family. Many people who buy a pet on a whim, find themselves unable to care for them properly because they are unprepared.
Dan Blake, owner of One Stop Country Pet Supply in Keene said his store tries to restrict the impulse purchases of animals as much as they can. “Animals solely rely upon us for their care and wellbeing, they cannot speak for themselves,” he explained. “The holidays (especially Christmas) are a busy time of year in every household and can be stressful for our furry friends.”
According to www.petpedia.co, gifted pets account for the most significant number of relinquished companion animals. Rabbits are the third most popular companion animals and the third most abandoned — right behind dogs and cats. Many shelters see a rise in rabbits being brought in or abandoned outside a few months after the Easter holiday.
Before you decide to buy a new bunny this Easter, below is some information that could help you make a more informed decision.
Rabbits have significant lifespans and they can live for 10 or more years. These animals also require regular veterinary care. Checkup costs begin at about $100 per visit. Rabbits usually have to be brought to an exotic animal vet as many veterinarians don’t have as much experience with rabbits. Rabbits are prey animals and they instinctively hide signs of illness. It’s important to know your pet well, because if they outwardly show signs of illness, it may be too late to help them.
They may not look it, but rabbits are fragile animals and their bones can easily be broken. Small children should not be left alone with them because they could have a hard time handling them properly.
Rabbits are very nervous animals. Loud noises and lots of movement can scare them terribly, sometimes even causing health issues. This can also cause them to panic and scratch.
Though rabbits are housed in cages, they still need lots of time outside of their cage for exercise and stimulation and should not be left unattended as they can chew through wires, furniture and anything else within reach.
Many people think that if their pet rabbit doesn’t work out, they can let it go and it will live out its life in the wild, but unfortunately most domesticated rabbits cannot protect themselves from predators like a wild rabbit could. They don’t blend into nature like a wild rabbit and they are unable to hide or have the instincts they need to stay out of harm’s way.
Rabbits are intelligent animals that require a lot of attention and patience and are not good starter pets for children. Once they reach puberty, they can develop many unwanted behaviors such as aggression, spraying, chewing and timidness. They also require a lot of time and effort for human bonding.
Chickens are also not easy pets to care for. Not only do they need an outdoor coop, but they also need room to run and exercise and they need to be kept safe from predators. They also need a waterer, feeder and raising baby chicks can be even more complicated with heat lamps and thermometers.
Chickens have long lifespans as well. They can live up to seven or eight years if cared for properly.
Chickens can harbor diseases such as E. coli and salmonella, which can be spread to humans.
Instead of live animals as a gift for Easter, think of getting a cute cuddly stuffed animal that looks like a chick or a bunny. Or give a child a beautiful flower or plant that they could help care for and watch grow for years to come.