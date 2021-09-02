Savory & Sweet Summer Salad from Pickity Place!

Editor’s note: If you’ve never been to lunch at Pickity Place in Mason, drop everything right now and make a reservation. From their gorgeous gardens you can wander about and their shop connected to a greenhouse to the sweet cottage Little Red Riding Hood was based on, you’ll be enchanted! The food is simply divine. They’ve graciously allowed ELF to share the recipe for this salad which was a huge hit in July. They sell their own Grammie’s citrus seasoning in their shop. Make it a Pickity Day!
Ingredients
1 carrot peeled and julienne
1 watermelon radish peeled and julienne
1/2 red onion peeled and julienne
2 c. honeydew melon peeled, seeded and diced
2 c. watermelon peeled, seeded and diced
2 c. cantaloupe peeled, seeded and diced
1 c. feta cheese crumbles 1/2 c. for dressing and 1/2 c. for topping
1 c. strawberries remove stems wash and slice (for the Dressing)
1 c. light olive oil divided in half for the two dressings
1/4 c. red wine vinegar
1/4 c. rice wine vinegar
2 t. Grammies citrus seasoning
2 T. sunflower seeds shelled and toasted optional
1 T honey
1 head romaine mixed with a handful of spring greens
Directions
In a stainless steel mixing bowl add melons, red onions, watermelon radish and carrots. Gently toss with strawberry dressing. set aside.
In a second stainless steel mixing bowl add romaine and spring greens. Gently toss with the feta dressing until the leaves are coated.
Place salad on a platter. Spoon dressed melon over the dressed greens. Sprinkle remaining feta over the top and garnish with sunflower seeds. Enjoy!