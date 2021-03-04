One of my favorite things about owning a vintage shop and working with local families is saving bits of history. You hear me write about this often. When people come into my shop and see things they haven’t seen for eons and begin to talk about the memories of those items… my heart melts!
The stories I have are vast over the past eight years of saving the simplest things from a dumpster. Many would find it overwhelming to try to sift through boxes and drawers trying to figure out what is a treasure, or what may be considered trash, but I love homes that kept everything. It really is all in the eyes of the beholder. One of the biggest words of advice I give to families is to not throw anything away (obviously, please throw away really yucky things!). But, in terms of paper, magazines, old toy parts, old beauty products — keep them and let a nostalgic person help you determine if they should be passed along. They may not have monetary value, but they are remembrance of simpler days; part of a visual time capsule of sorts.
The photos shown are examples of really fun things I saved just to bring a smile to someone’s face. If you were a kiddo or teen in the 1980s, Carefree Gum was the bomb. Just looking at the wrappers I found and saved can bring you right back to that moment in time. What about Fuzzy Pumpers from Play-doh, a staple of all 1970s kids’ toys. They would grow hair and you would have the whole barber shop to cut and fix them. They were worth saving, and I have to say, they get so much attention when people see them in my shop. Just because!
In the depths of an old bathroom cabinet, you can find some really fun things! Old shampoos that are no longer in existence that you may have used growing up (many people make displays in their own bathrooms with old products); the Ban deodorant in a milk glass container… cool! Oh, and in the depths of an old kitchen cabinet can lurk many things to be kept (and many things to throw out). Old Spice containers are fun, and so is the vintage iced tea glass jar shown in the photo. We used to drink this in the late 1970s, early 1980s. Just to see the jar brings me back!
I love to save history, no matter how trivial it is. I am fortunate to have a vintage shop where things can just live and make people smile. Keep saving those timeless treasures and think spring!
Kari Lindstrom owns The Melamine Cup, a popular vintage shop in Jaffrey. She is past board member of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.