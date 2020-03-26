Salamanders can find shelter in many places, including brooks, creeks, ponds and other moist locations such as under rocks and even in a window well. Why should we worry about saving them? They’re tiny, elusive, sometimes invasive amphibians that are hiding in your backyard. It turns out, they are very beneficial to humans.
Each year, thousands of these creatures are drawn to vernal pools to respond to nature’s mating imperative. In order to reach their breeding areas, they may be forced to journey across busy roads; clearly not a desirable route, but often a necessary one. When they finally reach their destinations, they mate, and most salamanders lay eggs (sometimes hundreds of them at a time).
Each spring, The Harris Center for Conservation Education trains volunteers to serve on Salamander Crossing Brigades. Throughout the Monadnock Region, these concerned citizens not only help amphibians survive their perilous road crossings but also count and record their numbers – an important part of conservation knowledge.
This year’s event will be significantly scaled down due to social distancing concerns, according to organizers at the Harris Center, noting, “it’s not safe for people to be gathering in groups, even for the noble purpose of saving salamanders. It’s hard to maintain social distance when everyone wants to get a close look at a spottie!”
These creatures are important to our habitat, are incredibly interesting and worthy of our protection. For one thing, they keep the insect population in check; that includes ticks and mosquitos, making salamanders elite soldiers in a natural pest patrol. They also help to protect our food supply from the jaws of those pesky crop eaters, and they keep our forests healthy.
Salamanders live all over the world, and in all different kinds of habitats. Amphibians that look like a cross between a frog and a lizard, they appear long and slender, with moist skin that is usually smooth. They have long tails too. Some salamanders have four legs, others have two. Some have lungs, others may have gills. Some don’t have lungs or gills… they breathe through their skin. And while most of these interesting creatures are about six inches long, the giant Japanese salamander can grow up to six feet long and weigh 140 pounds. There is a pygmy salamander that grows to only a half-inch in length. Some have even adapted to living in caves in total darkness, and as a result, have tiny eyes and pale skin. Baby salamanders are like baby frogs. They are born without legs and resemble tadpoles. Known as “efts,” they grow legs as they mature. And salamanders can live as long as 55 years. Newts, mudpuppies, sirens and Congo eels are also members of this amazing species.
Here in New Hampshire, there are 12 different species of these colorful amphibians. Of those, the blue-spotted salamander, the Jefferson’s salamander and the marbled salamander have been identified as requiring the most conservation effort. The Jefferson and blue-spotted salamanders are actually among our local inhabitants.
The Harris Center building will also be closed to visitors until April 6. However, the trails and grounds remain open.
Since 2007, the Crossing Brigades have moved more than 47,000 amphibians out of harm’s way. For more information or to volunteer, contact Brett Amy Thelen at the Harris Center at (603) 358-2065. For information about other programs at the Harris Center, call (603) 525-3394.