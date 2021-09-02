Donna and Daryl Watterson are no strangers to taking care of animals. Donna has always had a knack for it: she grew up taking care of bunnies and goats, always yearning for more space to place those misfit animals who didn’t quite have a place to call their own. For the last decade or so, the couple has been making that a reality – their farm, Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary in Sullivan, has harbored countless animals from all over New England in dire need of a loving home.
What started out as a hobby quickly became a full-time job, and the Wattersons found themselves swimming in bills. Luckily, in early 2019, the property was deemed a nonprofit, opening up numerous opportunities for the couple to expand their horizons through the loving support of their community. And boy, did their community deliver! Through countless fundraisers, holiday events, and general word of mouth, Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary has managed to keep the property open and maintain the general upkeep of the farm, even through the ongoing pandemic.
When I last spoke to Donna, it was late 2019 – right before the pandemic hit. Spirits were higher than ever, and she was excited to bring Finn the goat for a walk in downtown Keene in order to spread the good word about the Sanctuary and give out some free hot chocolate and candy canes to passersby. Although this past year and a half has been tough on everyone, the Farm is still going strong, ultimately providing a safe haven for people just as much as the animals.
“The biggest change we’ve had is our shift in focus on people services,” Donna explained. “We’ve been working a lot more with Monadnock Family Service, trying to bring a real focus to people to animals and animals to people. There was a lot of loss this year, and a lot of people found some happiness at the farm, where they can just get away from the craziness, even for a little bit.”
The Sanctuary has provided a haven to many who have been having a tough time with isolation and missing/losing family members. Being able to escape to the farm just to spend some time and give some love to animals who will give the love right back is what it’s all about for the Wattersons.
There have been some major positive changes since we last spoke: not only has their farm expanded animal wise (they are now at full capacity with around 50 animals), but their name has become a more prominent fixture in the local nonprofit community. They’ve found that their network has certainly expanded, reaching people and agencies more frequently than ever before. The Wattersons just recently took a trip over to the Cheshire farm, expanding their connections with the community. They are hoping to work with church groups, homeschool communities, and Veterans, and provide them with some good old fashioned animal therapy.
With their brand new website in place, the donation process is a lot easier for folks to navigate this time around. Amazinggraceanimalsantuary.com offers a wealth of information about the farm, offering a myriad of ways to donate and volunteer time and energy. Folks can also keep up with the latest events, including the 2022 wedding of Henreitta and Gronk – two of the pigs who live on the farm. They’re hoping to incorporate local businesses for the wedding, making it a nice, large community event!
They also have an Adopt Me Program, where folks can virtually adopt animals around the farm and get monthly updates and photographs of their loving “pets”. It’s a great option for those who have always wanted a pet donkey, sheep, or pig, but don’t have the means or space to harbor one at their home.
The physical layout of the farm has also changed up a bit – with new hiking trails in place, animals can follow folks all over the farm, with cute fairy houses all along the way. The Wattersons plan to provide an information center with some brochures come fall time, so when they are not physically there, visitors can still be informed on what’s going on around the farm.
The Wattersons themselves have also expanded their family by another person – their 13-year-old grand niece, Harmoney, has joined forces with her grand aunt and uncle and has been helping out around the farm, greeting visitors and taking care of one of the horses she’s recently fallen in love with.
“It’s a safe space, that’s for sure,” Donna said. “It’s my calling, and as long as it keeps working, then I know I’m doing the right thing!”
Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary’s doors are always open. There are no calling hours – whenever you need some time to yourself, in nature, with some loving creatures who will give it right back, head on over to Sullivan and just be. As their mantra says: “if you have some love to give, or need some love, this is the place for you.”