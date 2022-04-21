Satan’s Kingdom 11.3 miles. Moderate. Total elevation gain 583 feet. A mellow, cross-state-boundaries ride that is perfect in almost every way.
A confession. I’d include this ride on the basis of the name alone, even if this was just a so-so ride. It’s my second favorite place name in New England after Rattlesnake Gutter. But, in actuality, this is a fantastic ride, one that I’m most proud of, (i.e. I’ve never seen or heard anyone refer to including Satan’s Kingdom in a bike loop.) The ride is strikingly beautiful. The Satan’s Kingdom section is spooky and the other parts of this ride are just the opposite, but equally as compelling. It’s like the smooth, hand-polished-over-years-beach-stone that you keep in your pocket, softly reassuring. A touchstone.
Park in the south lot at Pioneer Valley High School in Northfield and wend your way up between the building and the recreational fields. Take a left on Bennett Brook Rd., cross the railroad tracks, and then take a right on Rt. 142. But only for a moment. Look for the quick left turn at the bottom of the hill onto Old Vernon Rd. Right away, you’re on a causeway, sunny marshes on both sides of you while you enjoy sheltered riding along the pine-lined, sun-dappled road. It’s marshes for miles, hard by the road, turtles sunning, herons lifting off, otters fishing in the recesses you can’t see. Eventually you’ll pass a few houses, the paved road ends, and you continue straight ahead into the darkened lair of Satan’s Kingdom.
Paved suburbia quickly transforms into a slightly eerie four-wheel drive woods road, reasonably flat, hemlock-shaded. Poof! wilderness—in Satan’s Kingdom, an undeveloped Massachusetts State Forest. The riding gets a bit stony at times, pleasantly challenging. After about a mile you’ll come to a clearing with a timeworn cabin and you’ll feel like you’re in the recesses of the Adirondacks, or like you’ve stumbled into an HP Lovecraft story. Then more marshes and hemlock. Too soon, you’re back in paved suburbia for a moment, bear left at the junction onto West Rd. and then you’re back in the deep woods for another ¼ of a mile. This oscillation between suburbia and wilderness gives this section a “Where am I?” feeling.
As you approach the sunlit, paved section of road in the distance, look for a granite post indicating you’re crossing the Massachusetts/Vermont state line. I still feel that little frisson of excitement from my youth of crossing a border—like driving into Canada but with less oomph. Now, you’re back on pavement, on Scott Rd. in the rural burbs of Vernon, Vermont, still home to the long-to-be-dangerously-radioactive-but-now-closed Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power station.
You T out onto Pond Rd., take a right, and then prepare yourself for the painful beauty of the next 1.5 miles.
Philosophical Interlude. How can beauty be painful? This seems to be a contradiction. Beauty is supposed to be uplifting, exhilarating, happy-making. But sometimes beauty is too big for its own britches, threatens to fill you to bursting, overwhelms the senses. It’s like when you take a really deep breath, really, really deep. In the beginning of the inhalation, it feels good, but when you keep going, you start to stretch uncomfortably, your body doesn’t know where to put any more air. There’s just too much to know what to do with it.
Pond Road glides gracefully downslope. Lime green meadows sprawl out on either side of you, the range of mountains on the other side of the river defines the horizon, goldfinches flit, and it’s all a bit too much, over-filling, painfully beautiful. It’s amplified by the contrast that you were just deep in the wilderness and now here’s the shock of human-tended cultivation. Both immersive, both with their own unique provocation of the senses.
Take a right on Rt. 142. There’s the classic, house-ells-sheds-barns-connected-on-and-on Vern-mont Farm on the right, (thank god there are still active dairy farms in this corner of the world), a cute little old brick schoolhouse on the left. In the Vermont Gazetter this is referred to as the lost village of South Vernon. Then back across the state line into the lost village of Northfield Station. Fun to take Depot Street on your left, take a right onto the rail bed, figure out a way to get across the tracks and wend your way onto Railroad Station Rd. on the far side of the tracks, which then connects you up with West Northfield Rd. Or you can just continue on Rt. 142 for another 100 yards and take West Northfield Rd on a bridge across the railroad tracks. Now we’re into real farm country.
The next couple of miles is flat as a pancake and traverses rich, river-deposited, alluvial Connecticut River valley soils. Famous for growing tobacco, asparagus, strawberries and all manner of garden vegetables. It can be unshaded and hot along here, so you might want to take advantage of the shade of the two railroad trestles that you cross underneath on this still active train line. And if you’re doing this in summer or fall, you might get the treat of seeing harvesting of one of the unexpected products of these flat, rich soils—lawn turf. Can this be any more different than the spooky, stony hemlock wilderness of Satan’s Kingdom?
At the end of the farm fields, you have to climb out of the floodplain up onto the kame terraces, old glacial deposits of sand and gravel on the side of the valley lining what used to be old Lake Hitchcock. Lake Hitchcock filled much of the Pioneer Valley at the end of the Pleistocene Glacier era and where streams entered the lake, they deposited sand and gravel. Over the next mile you’ll climb about 200 feet up across two different levels of kame terrace and then take a left on Rt. 142. Notice the vast sand and gravel pit operations on both sides of the road, reaping the harvest of these glacial deposits. After the gravel pits, there’s a quick down and up, past the turn up towards Satan’s Kingdom, and then the left back to the high school.
Brewery Opportunity
The Brewery at Four Stars Farm is a great addition to the local craft brewing scene. It’s located on an expansive hops farm (17 acres!) so it’s fun to gaze out at the vertically growing hops as you sip a cold lager. They provide fresh hops to breweries across New England. The beers are sprightly fresh and there’s a wide range of seating options. The Bine Cutter IPA is citrus-y and delicious. Cozy outdoor couches in patio shade. Picnic tables with umbrellas, Adirondack chairs--lots of options. Dare I say it feels a bit Californian? In a good way.
Dining Opportunities: Northfield and Gill The sandwiches and hot dogs (Boar’s Head) at Mim’s Market are dependably quick and good. In season, Northfield Creamie always has a line out front. The vanilla chocolate creamie twist is a trip down memory lane for me.
For casual chic, head about four miles south to the Gill Tavern in the lost village of Gill, mostly a dinner place but they open by 4. This is one of our fave places and we have designed bike rides to take advantage of this unusually fine restaurant. Great bar with local microbrews on tap. The food is locally sourced, the blue-cheese garlic bread is pungent, there’s always a few inventive things on the menu. The open, tiny kitchen allows you to watch the chef in action. One evening we watched him grate zucchini lengthwise, avoiding the seedy core, to make long spaghetti-like strands. These were sautéed briefly in oil and garlic to make a great side for a rib-eye steak.
Swimming Opportunity: The Fall River
If you’re up for a bit of exploration to a cool swim spot head over to Bernardston, MA. Just after you cross I-91 and the southbound access road, there’s a gravel parking area on your left with a trail heading off at the back corner. It’s a steep little downhill, but the trail twists nicely away from the road so that by the time you’re down at the Falls River, you’re tucked out of sight. There’s a nice sandy entrance into the water, the water quality seems close to pristine and there’s an ample pool to dabble around in. It’ll feel like your own little secret.
Forthcoming Book. This ride, and 30 others like it, are described in the forthcoming book, Best Bike Rides in New England by David Sobel, to be published by Countryman Press in autumn 2022.