Sandglass Theater Bursting with Art, Creativity

While Sandglass Theater waits along with the rest of the world to re-open its doors, patrons are the ones pulling the strings.
The Putney, Vt.-based puppet theater, founded nearly 40 years ago by Eric Bass and Ines Zeller Bass, moved operations to Facebook about a month ago with a series of puppet-making workshops and mini-performances called “art bursts.”
The theater company specializes in combining the 4,000-year-old art of puppetry with music, actors and visual imagery. Since its inception in 1982, the company’s productions have toured in nearly 30 countries and have won numerous international prizes.
The company produces works for adults and young people – two repertoires that tour separately and together. Sandglass also performs and teaches in its own 60-seat renovated barn theater in Putney.
Normally the theater is available for workshops and residencies, and the company teaches a two-week summer intensive training program. But in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, Sandglass is bringing the theater to people’s screens.
“We thought about what we could offer,” said Shoshana Bass, Sandglass Theater’s co-artistic director along with her parents. “Two of our staff are parents with young children. They are trying to work and be at home and be teachers for their kids. It became clear we wanted to offer something to support (other parents).”
The company’s live-streamed content includes a series of workshops every Thursday at 2 p.m.
So far, they have focused on such topics as how to make a simple marionette with a scarf, aluminum foil and cardboard.
“The workshops are focused on using things people will have in the house,” Bass said. “You can dig into your recycling and use cereal boxes, chopsticks, toilet paper rolls – they are great materials for at-home puppet crafts. The nice thing about a live stream is if you don’t have something, you can ask right then and there, and we make suggestions about what else to use. We can troubleshoot ideas of what to build with – it’s getting inventive.”
Weekly art bursts, Bass explained, are artistic offerings from different members/associates of the company.
“Sometimes they are related to a show in-process right now,” she said. “Sometimes it’s its own little thing.”
She and her family members have posted art bursts on the Facebook page, including stories of the history of puppetry, a live-streamed performance of a flea circus Bass created and the showing of a “crankie” (an illustrated scroll wound onto spools and shown like a film) created by her sister, Jana Zeller. Zeller offers class visits with her handmade “Carbon Crankie,” which delivers an environmental message.
Eric Bass shared a song as part of the virtual art burst series from a show he is working on and performing with Linda Parris-Bailey, who retired as director of The Carpetbag Theatre in Tennessee. As Eric Bass is handing down his own company to the next generation, the piece is about legacy, transition and the act of letting go.
Sandglass Theater’s current project, “Babylon,” is also included in the art burst series.
Inspired by the refugee crisis and including stories of refugees living in Vermont, themes now highlight the current global crisis this population is facing in the midst of a pandemic without access to proper health care, personal protection equipment, clean water and other resources.
“As we care for our own communities and families, how do we maintain our global perspective, and understand that we are all in this together?” – this is the question the show now poses.
The art form of puppetry is rooted in the process of telling stories, often as a catalyst for transformation and social change.
“By sharing this work we’re pointing people to how they can help,” Bass said.
All of the art bursts and workshops will remain on Sandglass Theater’s Facebook page, and art bursts are also available on the theater company’s YouTube channel and Vimeo on-demand.
The on-demand Vimeo page is also the place to find more archival Sandglass Theater footage.
“We’re experimenting, feeling out what works,” Bass said, adding that the theater is not shut down and all staff remain on the company payroll. “It’s about how we can keep fulfilling our mission.”
For more information on how to watch Sandglass Theater content, and to donate, visit sandglasstheater.org.