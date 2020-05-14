Ruth & James Ewing Arts Awards

On July 29, Arts Alive! and The Keene Sentinel continue their tradition of recognizing excellence in local art with a multimedia award experience.
Unable to stage an annual awards event in person due to the COVID-19 crisis, The Sentinel and Arts Alive! will collaborate to produce Online with the Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards. The production will be a combination livestream, print and digital showcase of the 2020 winners.
With the help of AMT Productions, a local theatrical production company, the ceremony will feature a live announcement of the winners by Jessica Gelter, executive director for Arts Alive!, and Terrence L. Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel. They will introduce prerecorded presentations featuring each artist.
Feature stories about the winners will start appearing in ELF on July 30. Each week, a different winner will be presented in the publication. The prerecorded presentations will also appear on The Sentinel’s website, sentinelsource.com, where a video of the event will also be hosted.
“We are disappointed we cannot give the winning artists a completely live event at which they can be recognized,” Williams said. “But we can honor them in this innovative way, and we hope the community takes part and watches.”
Gelter added, “This is just another way to get the word out that the Monadnock Region is rich in the arts. We are looking forward to carrying on the awards event, just in a new format this year.”
This is the sixth annual Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards, named for the late owners of The Sentinel. The Ewings were well recognized as supporters of cultural endeavors in the region.
This year, winners will be recognized in 11 categories, including a new category, Arts Advocate, given to an individual recognized for tireless work advancing the arts in this region. Nominations are open until May 15, and information can be found at ewingartsawards.com. For more information, contact Williams at twilliams@keensentinel.com or Gelter at office@monadnockartsalive.org.