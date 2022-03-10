Rusty DeWees as the Logger

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt.—The Logger is more than just a character; as a Vermonter and member of the working class, Rusty DeWees has done all the things he talks about on-stage. He’s also a professionally-trained actor—he just happens to know how to wield a chainsaw and the many uses of duct tape.
DeWees will entertain audiences as The Logger in his show, “Down From the Mountain,” this Saturday, March 12, at the Bellows Falls Opera House.
A native of Philadelphia, DeWees grew up in Stowe, Vt., where he acted in theater throughout high school and college.
Along the way, he did work in the trades, including landscaping, truck driving and concrete contracting.
As a young adult, he performed with the Vermont Repertory Theatre before moving to New York City at 29 years old to study acting.
“I was curious,” said DeWees. “I didn’t think I would win an Oscar but I wondered, ‘How does a guy from Stowe, Vermont who drives trucks and slings concrete but likes acting and getting on-stage have a career?”
DeWees trained at the George Loris Actors Theatre School and the Lee Strasberg Institute while working for six years as personal assistant to William Doyle, founder of the Doyle Galleries in Manhattan.
His professional training was followed by scores of notable roles off-Broadway, and in television, film, and national commercials.
At the same time, he was traveling to Vermont to visit his family and back to Manhattan. During those long drives is when he created The Logger.
During a snowstorm in 1998, DeWees debuted his character on Vermont Public Television during a pledge drive.
“Everyone was watching TV that night and saw this guy on stage doing Vermont stories,” he said. “They sold so many pledges it got me out (performing) all over the state.”
DeWees said his character “hit a nerve.”
“I spoke in deference to the working-class person,” he said. “I had a core audience. People liked (the Logger) and told me he sounded like their uncle Joe or whoever.”
The character was influenced by Vermont poet David Budbill’s play, “Judevine.”
“It’s like a Vermonter ‘Our Town,’” said DeWees, who played three parts in the production when he was in his 20s.
He decided to write about what he knew, which was honest hard work: and yes, DeWees did work as a logger.
“Working for working-class people was interesting to me,” he said. “I learned Vermont audiences flocked to see real stuff—funny stories with cursing.”
However, he never thought he’d be selling Logger calendars, DVDs—or thong underwear.
His one-man comedy show, which has been described as Blue Collar Comedy Tour-meets-“A Prairie Home Companion,” has been selling out theaters throughout New England since it began that night on Vermont Public Television.
He’s written two books: “Scrawlins,” a compilation of his columns for syndicated and regional newspapers; and “Scrawlins Two,” a sequel. He also writes, voices, directs and produces radio and television spots for companies throughout New England and donates his time to promote positive lifestyle choices to high school students.
When he first did The Logger on-stage, it was a theater piece.
“I didn’t break the fourth wall,” he said. Today, the show is more in a spoken word/comedy format.
“My delivery is different,” he said. “I talk to the audience; I do crowd work; I make jokes without picking on anyone.”
He believes this new format is how he keeps things fresh.
“I get older and my thoughts are different now,” he said. He also has been practicing the guitar and has added music to the show.
“Some of the songs I’ve written are funny, some are poignant,” he said. “Years ago I wouldn’t have thought of going on-stage and doing a story about a farmer who lost his legs. The Bellows Falls audience knows someone like this farmer. Before I told these stories through a character. Now the audience gets more of a sense of who I am as a person.”
Rusty DeWees performs The Logger: “Down from the Mountain,” this Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bellows Falls Opera House. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 and can be ordered at https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/