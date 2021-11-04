Eli Coughlin-Galbraith, co-owner of Shapeshifters, a Brattleboro company that makes custom chest binders, enjoys camaraderie when sewing.
“One of the really nice things about that job is sitting in a room, sewing with other people,” they said. “And just the hum of the machines, the occasional conversation, at end of day, something is done and completed, so you have that sense of satisfaction.”
But that became impossible when the pandemic struck last year. Shapeshifters switched to staggered shifts, so employees could work alone.
“It’s been a real effort in pandemic times to get back that sense of co-working camaraderie,” Coughlin-Galbraith said.
One way they’ve done that is by organizing a weekly virtual event — Rural Queer Crafternoons.
Coughlin-Galbraith said it’s one of several virtual meetups that Out In The Open, a Brattleboro-based organization that aims to connect rural LGBTQ people, started early in the pandemic. (Coughlin-Galbraith is a board member.)
Every Wednesday at 6 p.m., a small group gets together virtually to craft and chat.
“The point of it is to just hang out while we make stuff, and then show each other what we’ve made or what we’re making, if we want to,” Coughlin-Galbraith said. “We’ve had people hooking rugs. I do a lot of sewing. For a while there, everyone was making masks. One person really likes wrapping wire around things to make jewelry.”
Last week, Coughlin-Galbraith used the time to sharpen their fabric shears. “I had to figure out my audio and mic situation so that grinding metal didn’t come over the microphone,” they said.
Coughlin-Galbraith said crafting in the presence of others can make it easier to focus. “If you’re all alone and sewing, it’s very easy to just trail off and turn to a book, or get on your phone, or turn on a video or something,” they said.
Plus, participants get to see what others are working on, and help each other out.
“Sometimes, someone will go, ‘Hm, here is my problem with this thing, what do you think?’ And we will all get to say, ‘Ooh, try this,’ or, ‘Gosh, I have no idea, but your hands are busy, I can Google it,’ “ they said. “... It turns out if your hands are covered in hot glue or fabric dye or whatever, having someone else Google it is helpful.”
Coughlin-Galbraith said at least three people usually attend, but it can get up to seven or eight.
Rural Queer Crafternoons is one of many ways Out In The Open is building community among rural LGBTQ people.
“It’s a very important thing,” Coughlin-Galbraith said, “to be able to chill out and have a good time amongst people who you can trust, people who you can relax with, people who aren’t going to start an argument with you about whether you deserve human rights — and also people who understand when we talk about things like, ‘Oh, the pig farm down the street.’ “
The Crafternoons are not limited to Vermonters — people from out of state, even as far away as Oregon, have joined the chat.
“It’s not a Vermont group,” Coughlin-Galbraith said. “It’s a rural queer group. Those are the only two requirements.”
They said the group welcomes new members. Anyone interested in learning more can go to weareoutintheopen.org/our-programs.