The color red means stop, which is exactly what red light therapy can do to skin damage.
Red light therapy is a technique that uses red low-level wavelengths of light to help skin, muscle tissue and other parts of the body to heal. It exposes you to low levels of red or near-infrared light. Infrared light is a type of energy your eyes can’t see, but your body can feel as heat. Red light is similar to infrared, but you can see it.
Because the levels of light are low, it doesn’t hurt or burn the skin, making it different from laser or intense pulsed light therapies. The light emitted by red light therapy penetrates roughly 5 millimeters below the skin’s surface. It’s also not the same type of light used in tanning booths, and it doesn’t expose your skin to damaging UV rays.
Red light is thought to work by producing a biochemical effect in cells that strengthens the mitochondria. The mitochondria are the powerhouse of the cell — it’s where the cell’s energy is created. With more energy, cells can function more efficiently, rejuvenate themselves and repair damage.
In the early 1990s, scientists used red light therapy to help grow plants in space. The scientists found that the intense light from red LEDs helped promote growth and photosynthesis of plant cells.
Red light was then studied for its potential application in medicine; more specifically, to find out if it could increase energy inside human cells. The researchers hoped it could be an effective way to treat the muscle atrophy and bone density issues caused by weightlessness during space travel.
As far as modern applications in salons, red light therapy is used to help with wrinkles, acne scars, burns, skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis, and signs of UV sun damage. That’s because it penetrates to the bottom of the skin’s dermis layer and into the subcutaneous fatty layer, stimulating the production of collagen and elastin proteins.
Researchers aren’t exactly sure how and why it works, and there are no set rules on how much light to use. Too much light may damage skin tissue, but too little might not work as well.
Some small studies show red light therapy may also help with dementia, dental pain, hair loss, osteoarthritis and tendonitis.
While red light therapy is gaining in popularity, there is only one location in the Monadnock Region that currently offers the treatment — Northern Tropics, a salon in Jaffrey.
Owner Lisa Lambert has been offering the treatment for about three years, calling it a generally-considered safe, non-invasive, non-surgical alternative to a face lift because it helps the skin maintain elasticity and firmness, while refining texture and smoothing lines and wrinkles. It can also be used as a preventative treatment.
While it has no known side effects, Lambert recommends talking to a doctor before starting red light therapy, especially those who are pregnant or on prescription medications. She offers the treatment for anyone 12 and over.
“It is a commitment,” she said. The recommendation she gives her clients is to do five to six 20-minute sessions of red light therapy for the first six weeks. “After that, you start seeing and noticing and feeling better.”
You can treat the entire body or just the face, depending on your needs. As far as what the client experiences, Lambert said it’s relaxing. “You feel a tingling sensation.”
She offers a free first week of red light therapy — customers only need to pay a nominal fee for protective eyewear and lotion formulated to work with the treatment. After that, Lambert suggests three to four sessions. Beyond that, you can opt for maintenance sessions one to two times a week for the following year. You can continue maintenance as long as you’d like.
“If you’re looking for instant gratification, red light therapy isn’t for you,” Lambert said. “But if you can be patient, you’ll see it does work.”