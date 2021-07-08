Controversy still exists as to the origin of rug hooking, the folk art of pulling up rag strips or yarn through a loosely woven backing to create mats for floor or bed coverings. Evidence exists that similar techniques were utilized as early as the sixth century in Europe but argued that its origin is indigenous to the Americans born out of necessity and poverty. It is said that sailors would fill many an hour on long Atlantic crossings hooking mats. We do know that by the 1850’s, burlap sacking was a common household item in the North American sea coast regions. Floors were bare and there was a need for carpeting to provide some sort of insulation for the cold of winter. Our ancestors collected discarded or used fabric rag strips, ripped or hand cut, which they pulled through the wide weave of the burlap using a hook sometimes crafted from a bent nail. Natural dyes from plant materials provided a palette of colors; designs were sketched in charcoal onto stitched together burlap bags. Most designs were charmingly primitive, drawn by an untrained hand of the world in which they lived. Horses, chickens and other domestic animals, trees, plants and farms predominated. Geometrics were popular too often inspired by quilt designs.
There is a long story to tell of the development of rug hooking from then to now and how the craft evolved differently in Canada from the U.S. Suffice to say economics, cultural shifts and availability played major factors influencing fabrics and fibers used, designs drawn and uses for the mats. Still, many hookings crafted today are floor coverings but now more for decorative purposes rather than utilitarian. These floor rugs tend to be hooked purely with wool, either yarn or fabric stripped thinly, because of the durability of the wool fiber itself. We now have easily accessible virgin wools, silks, taffetas, velvets, yarns, threads, and tools that allow for a burst of creativity, expression and economy of time in their execution. There are also hooking teachers, schools, camps, guilds (local, national and international) for enthusiasts to hone and share their skills. Rug hookers can design their own piece or purchase one already printed on sturdier foundations such as cotton or linen. Gone are the days of burlap as the singular option as now there more durable foundations are available. There are businesses that not only sell patterns but pre-dyed fabrics in an array of colors that can dazzle the eye. Many still prefer to design and dye for their own creations but now that is an option, not a necessity. Frequently one may find in a single piece other fiber techniques and materials utilized. Braiding, wet felting, needle felting, embroidering, beading, hooking in charms, feathers; just use your imagination. There are computer programs useful for designing and color planning and apps for embroidery machines. One can consult with an expert or join a guild meeting or class through the Internet. Thanks to COVID who is not familiar with Zoom?! Rug hooking’s beginnings, evolution through the 20th Century to now is a museum worthy art. (See Hooked Rug Museum of North America, Beauport Museum, Shelbourne Museum, Sauder Village to name just a few venues). Many people today remember their grandmother or mother’s hooked rugs and may assume that the craft remained the same. Surprise! Check out the Green Mountain Rug Hooking Guild’s virtual rug show at:rugshow2020@gmrhg.org