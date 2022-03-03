Ruffled Feathers: How Two Boston Socialites Made Conservation History

If you’ve ever worn high heels or a corset, you know that fashion can be a killer; uncomfortable, and confining, especially for women, all for the sake of conforming to cultural pressure. It comes with a price that has often compromised women’s safety, comfort, and belief in the beauty of their own bodies. But far more often, it presents us with moral choices. Think of the fur trade or how child labor is used for our insatiable desire for more and more clothes to stuff our closets. This isn’t a new dilemma, but perhaps we can learn something from the surprising actions of Minna Hall and Harriet Hemenway, a pair of cousins from the early 1900s, who showed that fashion is fickle, but style endures.
At the turn of the last century, a fashion craze swept the nation and Europe. Feathers, wings, and sometimes even complete taxidermied birds festooned women’s hats. Delicate wisps of white egret feathers, vibrant plumes from great blue herons, fully stuffed parakeets, jewel-like hummingbirds, along with countless other bird species became decorative elements adorning the wide-brimmed hats of fashionable women. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, “By 1886, it was estimated that 50 North American species were being slaughtered” to provide feathers for this fad.
The plume trade was not pretty. Hunted for their feathers alone, often, adult birds would be killed and skinned, while the hatchlings were left to die from starvation or predation. The toll on the wild bird population was staggering. By 1886, according to Douglas Brinkley, a historian and author of The Wilderness Warrior: Theodore Roosevelt and the Crusade for America, “more than 5 million birds were being massacred yearly to satisfy the booming North American millinery trade.” Whole colonies of birds were wiped out from Florida and north along the eastern seaboard. Documented in the 1886-1887 issue of Good Housekeeping, it was reported that one hunter off the coast of Cape Cod bagged over 40,000 terns for one single hat seller.
After reading an article in 1896 by William Hornaday, a prominent zoologist at the time, about the horrors of the plume trade, Boston socialite Harriet Hemenway enlisted the help of her cousin Minna B. Hall, and together they began to turn the tides against this cruel fashion trend.
Well connected, Hemenway and Hall used Boston’s Blue Book, a social register that listed society’s most elite families. They searched out women they thought would most likely be wearing these stylized hats. Then they would invite them to a tea party where Hemenway and Hall would begin their campaign. What started with small genteel tea parties grew into a movement that would eventually end the plume trade and launch a national organization that is still a vital and vibrant force in protecting the environment.
Hemenway and Hall started a revolution, growing from just a few friends who promised to give up wearing feathered hats to a movement that spread from Boston to across the nation. They asked their supporters to join a society that would protect birds. They called these clubs Audubon. By the late 1890s Hemenway and Hall were the founding mothers of what we now know as the National Audubon Society, an organization known throughout the world for its work to “protect birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow.” By 1897, there were 111 Audubon chapters, and women led 105.
At a time when women had no political power and still were 24 years away from gaining the right to vote, this boycott highlighted how effective the power of the purse could be when joined together for a common cause. This was a time when women were excluded from clubs, professional societies, and universities. As it was commonly referred to, the bird-hat movement began by Hemenway and Hall garnered enough attention that it eventually made its way into Congress with the passage of the Lacy Act in 1900. This first law banned trafficking in illegal wildlife, and eventually, in 1918 the Migratory Bird Treaty Act was passed, which is still considered a landmark in conservation law, today.
Harriet Hemenway and Minna Hall were their day’s influencers, changing the course of history by connecting with other women and leveraging what power they could to make a change. They said no to a fashion they found to be cruel and destructive and they did it with a style that still endures to this day.
