Concertgoers weren’t able to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their favorite festival on the river this year, but the roots music that normally graces stages in Bellows Falls and Rockingham, Vt., every June comes directly to your electronic device this summer.
The annual Roots on the River festival — three days of live music performances in the two southern Vermont towns along the Connecticut River — was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.
Every year of the festival through 2012, Canadian alt-country singer/songwriter Fred Eaglesmith was the headliner. His fans — “Fredheads,” as they are known — are so devoted they come from all over the world to see his shows. Festival founder Charles Hunter reserved 65 seats for Eaglesmith’s first Roots performance in 1999, but 120 people showed up to see him. The turnout led Hunter to turn the show into an entire weekend event and the numbers have steadily increased every year; the festival now attracts about 1,200 people.
Roots on the River organizer Raymond Massucco of Vermont Festivals LLC, one of about 50 festival volunteers for the nonprofit event, was concerned that when Eaglesmith left, his hardcore fans would leave with him. Instead, that year, nearly half the tickets sold had been to first-time festival-goers, from as far south as Florida to as far west as Washington state.
Massucco was dreading an entire year without booking any live music (he also planned a summer concert series at the Rockingham Meeting House and a fall/winter 2020 concert series at the Bellows Falls Opera House), when a couple of friends made a suggestion. Legendary bassist Freebo, who played with Bonnie Raitt for many years and toured with several other major artists including Crosby Stills and Nash and Ringo Starr, performed at the 2018 Roots on the River in support of young singer/songwriter Alice Howe, whose album he produced that year.
Early this year, Howe asked Massucco if he’d like to host a live-streamed concert of her and Freebo performing together. While Massucco liked the idea, he admitted he had no technological background to make it happen. But he found an engineer to do a long-distance sound check with Howe at her Los Angeles home. The Alice Howe/Freebo concert went live on May 31 as the first of the Summer Sundays Social Series, hosted by Vermont Festivals LLC.
“I thought, if I can do one [streamed concert] I can do two, and if I can do two, I can do 16,” said Massucco of the now 16-week series. “I reached out to artists who’ve been here [performing at the festival]. Most were very thankful [for the invitation]. I got someone to promote [the series] and the schedule quickly filled in.”
Each virtual performance in the series is on a Sunday at 2 p.m. Some are ticketed events, and others have links to the artist’s “tip jar” on Patreon, PayPal, Venmo, etc. — 100 percent of the proceeds from each show go to the performing artist. The series is very free form. Some artists have played sets from a little over an hour to an hour and 45 minutes, according to Massucco. Many have also taken requests or played dedications.
The July series schedule starts with Amherst, Mass.-based singer/songwriter, Chris O’Brien. Having played guitar since he was 14 and writing songs not long after, he joined the Boston music scene in the early 2000s, playing open mics around the city. He has since released one of the best-selling singer/songwriter albums on iTunes after appearing on Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” World-class dobro player, slide guitarists and award-winning songwriter, Abbie Gardner, streams July 19.
Tennessee singer/songwriter and Grammy Award nominee, Amythyst Kiah, opens the August Sunday series on the 2nd. The banjo and acoustic guitar player plays with a full band, and cites Americana, alternative rock, folk, country and blues as musical influences. Rock/folk/Americana singer/songwriter, guitarist and band leader, James McMurtry, performs in the series on Aug. 9; and the Meadow Brothers appear Aug. 16.
Former State Troubadour of Connecticut and past winner of the Roots on the River Singer/Songwriter Award, Lara Herscovitch, performs Aug. 23. Closing out the month on the 30th is Heather Maloney, whose songs have played on National Public Radio stations; her collaborative EP was reviewed by the New York Times and received praise from Graham Nash (of Crosby, Stills and Nash). Maloney has toured throughout the U.S. and Canada as a headliner as well as in acts such as Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin.
Each of the artists performing in the series attracts their own dedicated following, Massucco said. He hopes the series will attract new online fans. One of the artists who performed in June told Massucco they had their best day ever, monetarily speaking.
“They were just sitting and playing in their living room,” he said.
Normally, the nonprofit Roots on the River has a beneficiary every year. Massucco’s goal in hosting the virtual series is to help these artists, many of whom are struggling financially, the result of months of gigs cancelled and no ability to tour during prime festival season.
“This way they don’t have to leave home, they don’t have to pay for meals or rooms, there’s no travel expenses,” Massucco said. “There’s no stress of booking a tour.”
He feels the series will be a compliment to live concerts in the future, whatever it holds.
“All of these artists plan to keep doing this in some fashion, even if they can go back out on the road,” he said.
For up-to-date concert information for the Summer Sundays Social Series, including links to shows, visit Vermont Festivals LLC on Facebook: facebook.com/Vermont-Festivals-LLC-164991617024901/.