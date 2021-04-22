It’s that time of year again! Spring has sprung, and homeowners across the region are beginning to budget for all the visually pleasing yard work that needs to be done. Investing the time and money into residential projects can be exhausting, but definitely worth it. Thinking about sprucing up the driveway this year? It’s hard to go wrong with getting it paved: not only is it an economically sound investment that adds much value to any home, but there’s nothing better than an aesthetically pleasing, curb appealing, smooth new driveway when the beautiful weather hits.
Commercial or residential, paved driveways and parking lots increase the value of any property. Here in New England, here are a litany of reasons to pave the driveway with asphalt. According to several paving companies based out of the area, asphalt is a much more durable and reliable product to work with. Not only is it less finicky than other alternatives (like concrete), but it is flexible, and easy to lay down. If concrete isn’t laid properly, it is much more likely to flake and crack almost immediately. Asphalt doesn’t come with that worry – it can be quickly installed and driven on fairly shortly after installation with no hesitation. A quick installation process means lower labor costs because the project can be completed much faster: in other words, it’s definitely the biggest bang for your buck.
Asphalt is a cleaner alternative to dirt or pebble driveways, too, ultimately eliminating the worry of tracking mud and rocks around the home. Asphalt also excludes the need to continually fill in sunken areas or tire tracks that come with the less weather-resistant pebble/dirt driveways, making much less of a headache for homeowners. In addition, asphalt provides a smoother and safer playing surface for children than any gravel or concrete driveway, making it a great option for homeowners with youngsters running around.
With the unpredictable weather New England brings, it can be hard to keep up with general driveway maintenance throughout the ever-changing seasons. Concrete deteriorates in extreme temperature shifts or when it is exposed to salt or other chemicals, while asphalt can last anywhere from 10 to 20 years of weather fluctuations, and is really easy to repair if need be. In addition, snow and ice melt much quicker on the dark colored asphalt, which is crucial when it comes to driveway shoveling: asphalt eliminates the need to worry about accidentally shoveling or snow blowing rocks or gravel when trying to clear a pathway.
There are several trusted paving companies in the area that pride themselves in personalizing their customers’ individual needs and wants when it comes to paving their driveways. Companies like Cooper Paving is based out of Swanzey, and they work with residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout southern NH and northern MA. JDK Paving – based out of Jaffrey – know that weather and time are the two things that work against your driveway, especially here in New England. They are known for their meticulous work in ensuring there won’t be a need to worry about pot holes, cracking, or pooling. JDK serves residents in southern NH, northern MA and parts of VT. C.M. Minkler Paving and Painting, based out of Keene, paves AND paints commercial and residential properties around the region, providing rather a unique and personalized experience for their customers as well.
When working with any paving company, make sure to express any specific wants and needs – driveway paving is a hefty investment, and should be done to the homeowner’s specifications and likings. If you find yourself choosing asphalt, make sure to ask any and all questions – paving companies are happy to work with you.
It’s good to do your research before making the plunge. Investing in tints and finishes, for example, is a great option: finishes are slip resistant and provide more traction when walking along the driveway, and tints can give you the right kind of color you are looking for to compliment your home and yard. These small but meticulous additions will only add to the type of appearance you’re looking for in your driveway. Paving companies will also inform you on the “do’s and don’ts” of paved driveways: how to take care of them, what to avoid spilling on them, and how to make this sound investment last for decades to come. Happy Paving!