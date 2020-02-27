Rock, Paper, Scissors… Go!

When Silas “Sy” River Bennett began fighting non-small cell lung cancer in 2007, he was only 28 years old.
The Greenfield, Mass. native and Keene High School graduate had returned to college to pursue a degree in journalism at Keene State College after attending art school in Los Angeles. Right after his diagnosis, he took a leave of absence. But rather than sit in bed, he bought a digital camera and began recording his life through photos and video footage.
“As a young man, the things that were important to him were things that could help him continue to be his wildly independent self,” said Lorraine Kerz, Sy’s mom. Sy died eight months after his diagnosis, just four days before his 29th birthday. He had taken photos until two days before his death.
Kerz, who moved to California in 2018, got the idea to create a way to help other young people diagnosed with cancer live their lives the way Sy did. She designed Sy’s Fund for young adults ages 18 to 39 who are facing the challenges of cancer by funding their creative passions, pursuits and hobbies, as well as integrative therapies such as acupuncture, reflexology and therapeutic massage.
“I wanted to keep his generosity moving forward in the world,” Kerz said. “He was interested in people. He wanted to make a difference.”
Sy’s Fund became a national nonprofit in 2010 and began accepting applications in 2011.
One of several events that benefit the organization is the Rock Paper Scissors Tournament (2020 marks its sixth year), happening Sunday, March 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Kilkenny Pub in Keene.
Tiffany Horton, Kilkenny Pub manager, said Silas was a patron and had lots of friends there.
“He always had a smile on his face,” she said.
Kerz has seen the tournament in action.
“[Contestants] go in full speed ahead,” she said, adding that he most certainly would have participated himself. “Silas had the greatest sense of humor.”
The first-, second- and third-place winners receive a trophy. At last year’s tournament, it was a rock painted either bronze, silver or gold with medals adhered to them, and of course a pair of scissors protruding from each. Sy’s Fund board member Mickey Coffield created the trophies, which look different each year. Winners also receive prizes of goods and services donated by local business owners.
The event also includes a 50/50 raffle – the winner gets half the pot of ticket sales, while the other half goes to Sy’s Fund. In the past, people have donated their winnings, according to Sy’s Fund board member, Whitney Meakin. While the Rock Paper Scissors Tournament brought in $1,000 for Sy’s Fund last year, the nonprofit grossed $20,000 from a variety of events – about $80,000 shy of its $100,000 goal.
Other annual events benefitting Sy’s Fund include a 5K walk/run and golf tournament, as well as a “womanless” beauty pageant.
“It’s going up each year but we’re still a small grassroots organization,” Kerz said. The organization is also looking for new board members.
So far, Sy’s Fund has granted funding requests from more than 250 applicants. Among its funding awards over the years are an engagement ring and night out in San Francisco for a man who bought his fiancee a ring, but couldn’t afford to buy himself one.
Kerz said requests for laptops are the most popular because the computers help patients who are in the hospital and undergoing treatments stay connected to the outside world. She has countless stories of applicants who credit Sy’s Fund for changing their lives; one woman, a breast cancer survivor, comes to mind, Kerz said. “She’d had a double mastectomy and had a toddler and an infant. She was a runner and wanted a double stroller. The stroller forced her to go out and walk with her kids and it got her through chemo.”
“I hear from young adults [who are recipients of a gift from Sy’s Fund] that this is the first time they’ve smiled since their diagnosis or the first time I’ve felt like myself again,” Kerz said. “The gift is about quality of life.”
The sixth annual Rock Paper Scissors Tournament to benefit Sy’s Fund is this Sunday, March 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Kilkenny Pub, Cypress Street, Keene. Entry fee is $6. For more information or to make a donation to Sy’s Fund, visit sysfund.org.