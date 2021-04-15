BRATTLEBORO—A British political and cultural movement that emerged in the mid-70s and lasted a half-dozen years has been revived across the pond in Vermont. It’s mission: to discourage young people from embracing racism.
Rock Against Racism formed in reaction to a rise in racist attacks on the streets of the United Kingdom, and to increasing support for the far-right National Front at the ballot box. Between 1976 and 1982, Rock Against Racism activists organised national tours, as well as local gigs throughout the country, in order to bring fans of all races together in their common love of music and shine a light on this growing problem.
Rock Against Racism Vermont was formed by three visual artists in the Wilmington, Vt. area, including John Langran of Great Britain.
Langran felt called to organize as a result of summer 2020 protests locally and nationally in the wake of an increased focus on police violence against black Americans following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Like the original movement, Rock Against Racism Vermont, as expressed on the organization’s website, “is about recognizing that people of color should not carry the full burden of anti-racism work—especially as they fight personal prejudice every day.”
The website also cites Vermont’s history (including very recent history) with racism, telling the story of the first half of the 20th century when Vermont’s eugenics program emerged and flourished in the Green Mountain State, targeting native populations such as the Abenaki.
The group organized a show this Sunday, April 18, at the Third Eye Collective space on Flat St. featuring Eniam, a Portland, Maine-based band (Eniam is “Maine” spelled backwards). The band describes their hard-to-pigeonhole sound as a collage of “genres, emotions, insanity and reality.” Some members attended Berklee College of Music; others are self-taught musicians. Their experience comes from playing, producing, writing, recording and touring with different artists and bands.
The live show—Rock Against Racism’s first live music event— is hosted by the Third Eye Collective, a multi-media art collective that formed two months ago and operates from the C.F. Church building on Flat Street, where the event is happening.
Third Eye Collective founders are Shastin Joynt, photographer, painter, videographer, jewelry maker and model; her best friend, Julia Baccellieri, a circus performer, contortionist, dancer, aerialist, and model; and her husband, Justin Shackelford, a musician, DJ and music producer.
The collective’s membership, which Joynt said is now at about 50, consists of photographers, musicians, dancers, performers, videographers, DJs, painters, and artists of all forms creating in the 5,500-square-foot space that has dance floors, photo shoot backdrop and lighting, exhibit space, recording studio and more.
The list of membership benefits is growing; artists are encouraged to submit ideas via the website (thirdeyecollectivebrattleboro.com). A tiered membership is offered, including such benefits as rental of the space for an hour for up to 10 people, or using the venue to host a show or workshop. Or you can become a partner.
Artists, musicians, and community members are also encouraged to get involved with Rock Against Racism by attending an event, volunteering time or contributing creatively (rockagainstracismvt.com). In addition to music, the organization also hosts speaker events, art exhibits and demonstrations. The group also offers merchandise to support its mission for sale at The Void smoke shop in Brattleboro.
Each of the groups will receive half of the proceeds from the shows ticket sales. On Third Eye Collective’s wish list is a video projector and rigging for an aerialist.
Springfield, Mass.-area artist Herbie Littlecreek will be doing a live graffiti demonstration at Eniam show this Sunday. His work can also be seen at Kushmen’s Gallery in Chicopee, Mass.
In addition, Chef Andrzej Mikijaniec, who operates a food truck on Putney Road, will serve his Polish fare during the event.
Rock Against Racism VT presents Eniam at Third Eye Collective this Sunday, April 18, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Third Eye Collective, 80 Flat St. A $10 minimum donation is requested.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, space is limited for this outdoor event, so reservations are required. Get tickets at www.rockagainstracismvt.com or by emailing rockagainstracismvt@gmail.com or www.rockagainstracismvt.com.