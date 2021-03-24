marthastewart.com/314123/roast-chicken-with-garlic-and-thyme
Ingredients
1 whole chicken (about 4 pounds, pasture-raised and organic)
1 head garlic, halved cross-wise
Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper
6 sprigs fresh, organic thyme (plus some for garnish)
2 Tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature
Instructions
Preheat oven to 450 °F. Let chicken stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Rub chicken all over with cut side of garlic. Season cavity with salt and pepper; stuff with garlic halves and thyme sprigs. Brush chicken with butter and generously season with salt and pepper. Transfer chicken to a rimmed baking sheet. Cross legs and tie with kitchen twine. Roast chicken, basting after 30 minutes, until skin is crisp and golden, and its internal temperature reaches 165 °F (about 1 hour). Remove from oven and let stand for 10 minutes before carving. Garnish with thyme.