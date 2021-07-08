Roadside America

2021 definitely has us partially back to…. what we knew prior to 2020 when everything changed. But, I think, the past COVID pandemic year for one reason or another brought us all together to a simpler time, without knowing it. Families once again started to explore the great wide wonder of the United States again while slowing down…. very similar to post war America in the 1950’s. Last year, travel was very limited, but it leant to many car trips and visiting roadside attractions of yesteryears that still exist.
Lately, I have begun to reach out to people with authentic stories to share. With this article, I definitely had to touch base with Natalie in Milford. Natalie is an old soul at heart who is also a graphic artist in New Hampshire. Natalie and her husband have traveled around the US, off main routes to support the last of the great Americana along their paths. There is STILL so much vintage kitschy history that you can still find in America….
After talking with Natalie, I am enlightened by her stories. As she noted there is a “different feel” of America these days, but she said “The 1950’s looked like so much fun”- with that, Natalie and her husband began to travel around the country. Most recently they drove around the upper Midwest which lent to amazing stories and photos. Natalie remarked, people 50+ years ago didn’t have to worry about what people thought; it was all about individuality as they created some pretty fantastic and sometimes odd roadside attractions.
Take the crazy fun Big Fish Supper Club in Bena, Minnesota for example, it says it all. It still exits and was shown in the opening credits of National Lampoon’s Vacation.
Natalie and her husband were partially inspired to visit different places after they looked closer at their own collection of stereo slides from the 1950’s they acquired over the years (if you don’t know what a stereo slide is, you definitely want to check them out if you can find them). The wonderful three-dimensional photos of family travels across the United States were so inspiring she said. As Natalie and her husband drove from place to place, they were often asked “were they there”. They always explained they were still very interested in tourist attractions of days gone by and supporting small businesses.
There is still so much to see and experience in the US. COVID may have been a gift in some ways…. Please continue to re-explore the US and what our nation has to offer such as that huge ball of twine! Happy summer of 2021.
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.