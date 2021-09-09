Like cheese, art goes well with wine—and the River Valley Artisans tour celebrates both.
The 10th annual Wine & Art Tour happening this weekend, September 11 and 12, started as a way to visit artists at work in their studios in the towns of Westmoreland, Chesterfield/Spofford and Walpole. It started also to redefine the word “artisan” by also featuring cheese, bread and basket making, woodenware and dyed yarn along with more traditional fine arts media.
The idea was born in 2010 when a group of artists from Westmoreland and surrounding towns met at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Fair in Sunapee that fall.
Both Poocham Hill Winery in Westmoreland and Walpole Mountain View Winery at Barnett Hill Vineyard were in their infancy.
Five years ago, the event became a two-stop tour, encompassed at two venues: Poocham Hill Winery and Summit Winery, also in Westmoreland. The tour has always featured a little more than 20 artisans, and as of 2016, about 10 have displayed their work in each winery.
Visitors will have an opportunity to visit with and see local artists at work, sample and purchase wines, eat lunch at the food truck on-site at Summit Winery, enter for door prizes at each location, and get a start on holiday shopping from a variety of artisans working in such media as woodworking, painting, stained glass, weaving, leatherwork, pottery and much more. Artisans will be set up inside the facilities and others outside in tents at each location with social distancing observed.
Last year’s tour was virtual; during that time, said event coordinator Doreen Monahan, it also became a nonprofit organization.
Monahan, also a participating artist, moved to Spofford after living in California for 35 years. For her business, The Elegant Hatchery, she carves genuine bird eggs (finch, quail, pigeon, pheasant, peacock, ostrich and duck eggs are among the varieties) and decorates them with Swarovski Crystals and gold-plated findings and pedestals as well as creates ornaments. She also creates and sells egg-making kits.
Jackie Griswold, who will also be on-site at Summit Winery along with Monahan, works in mixed -media collage and assemblage using such materials as specialty papers and papers she decorates with paint, ink, stencils, stamps, textured rollers and other household objects. She also uses found objects such as bark that’s fallen off a birch tree, driftwood and pieces of lobster pots from her travels, often incorporating them into her assemblage pieces.
Jim Lorette, of Rare Materials, yet another artist visitors will find at Summit Winery, uses unusual wood, stone and ancient commodities to create unique “art objects with mystery, furniture with secrets, and interiors with hidden compartments and passages.”
Tour veterans, also among its founders, who will be at Summit Winery include pastel artist Carol Corliss, and oil painter Robin Truelove Stronk.
Among the list of artisans slated for Poocham Winery are rustic woodworker, Don Chase; quilter Ellen Johnson; author Ernie Hebert; and stained-glass artist Megan Jones-Young of Sunset Luna Art.
Other media featured during the tour will be painted canvas rugs, repurposed wool sweaters, water media, baskets, photography, colored pencil, linoleum block prints and monotypes.
The 10th Annual River Valley Artisans Wine & Art Tour 2021 will be held September 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, rain or shine. For more information, visit www.rivervalleyartisans.com.